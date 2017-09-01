City Hall dubs Rauner ‘Gov. Gridlock’ for pension bill stance

Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, shakes the hand of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, right, at a Chicago City Council meeting in Chicago in 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

SPRINGFIELD — A bill to help salvage two city worker pension funds now heads to the governor, who has vowed not to sign it without pension reform.

The Illinois Senate on Monday voted to approve the measure 41-0.

It provides for taxpayers and government employees putting more money into retirement systems that cover laborers and municipal workers. The Illinois House passed the bill in December.

But Gov. Bruce Rauner won’t support the bill without pension reform.

“The bill essentially authorizes another property tax hike on the people of Chicago and sets a funding cliff five years out without any assurances that the city can meet its obligations,” Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly said in a statement. “The governor cannot support this bill without real pension reform that protects taxpayers.”

Emanuel’s communications director Adam Collins didn’t mince his words in his own statement issued after the governor declared his intention to hold up the city pension reforms.

“Bruce Rauner is Governor Gridlock, and he is showing why nothing gets done in Springfield,” Collins wrote.

“The bill to affirm our plan to save the last two city pensions enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support in both houses. It passed 41-0 in the Senate and 91-16 in the House, both veto proof majorities. Instead of spending his time figuring out how to stop us from fixing our pensions, the governor should focus on passing a budget and fixing his own.”

Last year, Rauner vetoed a bill that would have given Chicago Public Schools $215 million for its teacher pensions. The bill was contingent on pension reform being passed by the end of the year — and Rauner pointed the finger at Illinois Senate President John Cullerton in his original veto. Rauner was upset that Cullerton denied that the legislative leaders had agreed the bill would depend on first enacting comprehensive pension reform.

The Illinois Senate, however, included a pension reform bill in its budget package unveiled on Monday, which could be introduced as soon as Wednesday after new members are sworn in.

Under the city worker pension plan, city taxpayers would contribute millions more a year to the municipal workers’ and laborers’ pension funds. To pay for the increased contributions, the City Council approved a new tax on city water and sewer service.

Without action, the Municipal Employees Pension Fund would be left with a gaping hole in 2023 — even after a utility tax is fully phased in — that would almost certainly require a steady stream of additional tax increases to honor the city’s ironclad commitment to reach 90 percent funding over a 40-year period.

Doing nothing will drain the city’s largest pension fund, from which aldermen draw their own retirement checks. The fund would have gone bankrupt by 2025, forcing the city to pay retirees on an as-you-go basis. That would take an additional $900 million to $1 billion a year that Chicago taxpayers don’t have.

In mid-September, the City Council easily approved the mayor’s plan to slap a 29.5 percent tax on water and sewer bills to save the Municipal Employees pension fund.

But the Illinois General Assembly still needed to sign off on employee concessions tied to the deal as well as the funding schedule the five-year ramp to actuarially required funding.

Same goes for the mayor’s plan to save the Laborers pension fund, bankrolled by a previously approved, 56 percent tax on monthly telephone bills.

Those concessions call for employees hired after Jan. 1 to become eligible for retirement at age 65 in exchange for an 11.5 percent pension contribution. That’s 3 percentage points higher than employees pay now.

Veteran employees hired after Jan. 1, 2011, get to choose between contributing 11.5 percent for the right to retire at 65 or continuing to pay 8.5 percent and waiting until 67 to retire.

The legislation would require newly elected Chicago aldermen and citywide elected officials to serve longer to achieve the maximum 80 percent city pension.

The legislation states that aldermen elected after passage will no longer be able to purchase additional years of service to achieve a maximum pension sooner.

They will be treated like everybody else. No shortcuts. No more opportunity to contribute an additional 3 percent a year to their pensions — to 11.5 percent of their annual salary — to earn additional years of service and the right to retire at an 80 percent pension after just 20 years of service.

They’ll have to make the same 11.5 percent pension contribution required of new employees and accumulate 34 years of service to achieve a maximum 80 percent pension.

Under pressure from union leaders, top mayoral aides dropped plans to change the makeup of the board overseeing the Municipal Employees Pension Fund, from three elected representatives of city employees and two mayoral appointees to three and three.

Rauner’s decision to use the Chicago pension bills as leverage in his quest for state pension reform is a political repeat of his decision to blow a $215 million hole in the Chicago Public Schools budget by vetoing state pension relief already baked into the CPS budget.

Civic Federation President Laurence Msall called it a “significant blow” to the city’s efforts to stabilize its pension funds.

If the state is not going to provide support for the solution the mayor, City Council and employees have agreed to, then the state needs to offer some alternative. Merely waiting until we get some other [state] reforms will not satisfy these desperately under-funded pensions. That will only add financial stress on the city,” Msall said.

“This will not be viewed favorably by the bond rating agencies. There remains plenty of time for the governor and the Legislature to reach resolution of their differences and support city reforms. But, it’s another difficult hurdle the city is being forced to jump over without significant alternatives.”

A top mayoral aide, who asked to remain anonymous, noted that the bill signing off on employee concessions tied to the deals that saved the Municipal Employees and Laborers Pension Funds as well as the funding schedule the five-year ramp to actuarially required funding passed both houses with “overwhelming, bi-partisan support.”

“Rather than trying to stop Chicago from fixing its own pensions, the governor ought to to focus on coming up with a plan for the state. His obsession with undermining the economic engine of the state is costing taxpayers money. And even worse, it’s perverse,” the Emanuel aide said.

In November, after Democrats suffered election day losses that cost them their veto-proof majority in the House, Emanuel said he was not afraid that the city pension reforms would get caught in the political switches.

The mayor argued on that day that he had already done the heavy lifting by identifying permanent funding sources for all four city employee pension funds and by convincing the City Council to approve massive tax increases on property, water, sewer and telephone bills.

“The City Council and this office has done the hard work. Just certify the hard work we’ve done. Don’t put us further behind the eight-ball after having dug our way around the eight-ball… Chicago is not asking anything from Springfield on any of the revenue. [Just] ratify what we’ve done because both Fitch and S&P just ratified it,” the mayor said, referring to Wall Street rating agencies.

“They upgraded the outlook of Chicago because Chicago is passing budgets that re-balance our financial books and put `em in order and making sure all four pensions are in order….The state of Illinois is on the other side of the spectrum as it relates to pensions. It would be a big mistake after seeing Chicago finally getting the upgrades to then take an action … that reverses that progress. We don’t want to go where Springfield is taking the state of Illinois. We want to go a separate way.”

