City Hall picks development team for Michael Reese Hospital site

A rendering of what the Michael Reese project would look like.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel took a significant step Friday toward unloading what’s been a financial albatross for Chicago taxpayers: the city’s purchase of the old Michael Reese Hospital for an Olympic Village that was never built.

The city has chosen a master development team for the Michael Reese site that includes Farpoint Development, Draper & Kramer, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, McLaurin Development Partners and Bronzeville Community Development Partnership. Chicago-based architect Skidmore Owings & Merrill is also part of the team.

It’s taken 10 years to get this far. Now, it’ll take another 10 years to develop the prime site.

Initial plans call for construction of a “logistics center” to accommodate McCormick Place truck traffic on multiple levels, potentially with “new associated event, exhibit and/or meeting space.”

Later phases are expected to include more than 5 million square feet of technology-oriented commercial spaces, retail uses, homes and a hotel, depending on market demand, according to City Hall.

Planning and Development Commissioner David Reifman and Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority CEO Lori Healey are expected to shed more light on the project and its potential to create 36,000 temporary and permanent jobs at a news conference on the Michael Reese site.

Earlier this year, Emanuel refinanced $72.8 million in debt used to purchase the hospital site.

The second round of Reese refinancing prepaid the outstanding promissory note with MRL Financing LLC and refinancing the debt with PNC Bank, N.A. at a fixed interest rate of 3.55 percent.

That reduced the principal and interest that still must be paid by Chicago taxpayers from $120.7 million to $116.5 million. That’s a savings of $4.25 million. The maturity date remains June 30, 2024.

“This was a legacy liability purchased by the previous administration…The mayor has said…he’s gonna do everything in his power to ensure that he can identify savings and mitigate the impact to taxpayers and this is a critical step in that,” Molly Poppe, a spokesperson for the city’s Office of Budget and Management said then.

“A fixed rate of 3.55 percent — down from nearly 6 percent — that’s a good savings for the city and a good savings for taxpayers. Saving $4.25 million is a good savings.”

At the time, Civic Federation President Laurence Msall credited Emanuel with making the best of a bad situation.

“While it is unfortunate that Chicago taxpayers are on the hook to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars for a site that continues to go unused, refinancing to save money is a positive step. The $4.25 million in savings can be used to fund other critical City priorities,” Msall said then.

Last year, the Emanuel administration issued a request-for-proposals from developers interested in building “one or more” commercial, institutional, residential and recreational projects on the Reese site.

To make the site more attractive to developers, the Emanuel administration disclosed that it would consider incorporating 28 acres of air-rights directly east of the hospital site. The land below is owned by McCormick Place and used as a “marshalling yard” to stage trucks and other vehicles servicing conventions and trade shows.

At the time, speculation abounded that at least a portion of the site bounded by 26th Street, Martin Luther King Drive, 31st Street and the Illinois Central railroad trucks may someday house a Chicago casino.

But, not if local Ald. Sophia King (4th) can help it.

Calling the site the “best real estate left in the city,” King envisions a vibrant mixed-use development filled with residential, retail and recreational space that celebrates Bronzeville’s rich cultural history.

“I’d love to see a boardwalk overlooking the lake. Maybe another bridge across there. Dog parks, parks, residences, great restaurants,” King said.

“A casino would suck the life out of all of that…Casinos have a deleterious effect. You may get money from taxes. But restaurants don’t want to locate there. Other businesses don’t want to locate there. People don’t want to live there. They siphon off the vitality and vibrancy of a community.”

In 2008, former Mayor Richard M. Daley rolled the dice that a depressed real estate market would come roaring back to further his dream of hosting the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Chicago borrowed $85 million to purchase the Reese campus to pave the way for construction of an Olympic Village.

The price rose to $91 million after the city’s stunning first-round knockout in the 2016 Summer Olympic sweepstakes.

When the property was not unloaded to private developers within five years, the price rose to $96 million and the city was forced to start making payments on the loan.

At the time, Chicago taxpayers were assured there was no chance of that happening.

Top mayoral aides were certain Chicago would win the Olympic sweepstakes. And even if the city didn’t win, they were certain the valuable land would be gobbled up by developers.

Daley and his team turned out to be dead wrong on both counts. Rio de Janeiro won the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. And the Michael Reese property—cleared of all buildings except the 72,800 square-foot Singer Pavilion—has sat stubbornly vacant.

That has forced Emanuel to make payments on the loan.

Last year, Emanuel used $35 million in proceeds from a $1.1 billion borrowing to make the city’s 2015 payment on the Michael Reese loan. Since then, quarterly loan payments have been made from the city’s operating budget.

If the city had not found a development team soon, Chicago taxpayers would have ultimately pay $50 million in interest on the $91 million borrowing.

Days before leaving office, Daley released a report by a panel of experts chaired by then-Commonwealth Edison CEO Frank Clark that concluded Chicago could get its investment back – and create as many as 25,000 jobs – by converting the land into a combination tech park and thriving residential neighborhood for those workers.

He passed the baton to Emanuel in hopes his successor would use the report as a springboard to solicit ideas and design concepts for the park and surrounding neighborhood.

The concept plan now sanctioned by Emanuel is not all that different from Daley’s vision.