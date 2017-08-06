Comey damages Trump, but no knockout blow regarding obstruction

Former FBI Director James Comey takes the oath before he testifies during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill. | Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – In riveting testimony where he was really never challenged, former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday never directly accused President Donald Trump of obstructing justice as he detailed unsubtle pressure from Trump over the Russian investigation.

The main damage to Trump, whether or not it ultimately rises to the level of an impeachable offense is this: Trump tried to influence the independent FBI director over an ongoing investigation.

Come said he took Trump’s request to lay off fired National Security Advisor Michael Flynn as a “directive,” if not a command. Whether Trump’s actions amount to obstruction, Comey said, is for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to determine.

In a stunning revelation, Comey said he took action to leak details of his private conversations with Trump in the hope that it would trigger the appointment of a special counsel.

Comey earlier said he took the extraordinary step of writing down his recollections from his in person and phone conversations with Trump. Comey said he wanted his version out after Trump –who fired Comey on May 9 – said in a May 12 Twitter post that he better hope there are no tapes.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” Comey said.

The admission that he made sure his memos documenting the conversations were leaked came during questioning from Sen. Susan Collins R-Maine, who asked Comey , “to whom did you show copies?”

“I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn’t dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape,” Comey said.

“And my judgment was, I needed to get that out into the public square, so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with the reporter. I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons, but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. So I asked a close friend of mine to do it.”

The friend is Columbia Law School Professor Daniel Richman. He confirmed in an e-mail to the Chicago Sun-Times that he was the souce. “Yes it was me. Sorry but Nothing further,” Richman wrote.

Other highlights from Comey’s testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which could be a factor in determining the future of the Trump presidency:

*When Trump fired Comey May 9, he said it was related to his performance with the White House that day releasing a letter noting Comey’s shortcomings

“The administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI, by saying the organization was poorly led,” Comey said. “Those were lies, plain and simple.”

*Comey is convinced he was fired because of the ongoing Russia investigation and Trump somehow thought his removal would “change the way” the probe was being conducted. That, Comey said, is “a very big deal.”