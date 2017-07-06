Comey to say Trump asked for loyalty, told him to let Flynn probe go

Former FBI Director James Comey will say in his opening statement to a congressional hearing that President Donald Trump told him, “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty” during a January dinner.

Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence committee Thursday. His statement was released Wednesday afternoon.

Comey is also expected to say that Trump told him, “I hope you can let this go,” regarding the FBI’s investigation of Trump’s fired national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to the statement.

The former FBI director will also tell the Senate committee he found Trump’s request to end the Flynn investigation “very concerning.”

In the statement, Comey says he and Trump dined together privately in January. During the meal, he says Trump asked him if he wanted to remain on as FBI director. Comey says he replied that he wanted to serve out his 10-year term and “was not on anybody’s side politically.”

Comey says Trump then made his statement about loyalty.

Comey acknowledges telling Trump that he was not personally under investigation.

Trump abruptly fired Comey last month.