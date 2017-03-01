Cook County Board Prez Preckwinkle names new chief of staff

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle promoted staffer John Keller to chief of staff Tuesday.

In his new role, Keller, who had served as director of external affairs, will be responsible for coordinating and supervising the work of all the offices under the board president as well as the senior staff, and collaborating with separately elected city, county and state officials.

He succeeds Brian Hamer, who resigned Dec. 3oth.

Keller worked with Preckwinkle when she served as 4th Ward alderman and on the community benefits agreement for Chicago when the city was seeking to host the 2016 Summer Olympics. He also served on Preckwinkle’s transition team after she was elected board president in 2010. Under former Gov. Pat Quinn, he served as director of local government affairs in the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“I have known John for more than a decade and his breadth of experience equips him well for the chief of staff role,” Preckwinkle said in a statement.