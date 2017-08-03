CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson to testify about repeat gun offender bill

SPRINGFIELD — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will testify at an Illinois Senate hearing on Thursday in his push for lawmakers to pass a bill to impose harsher sentences on repeat gun offenders.

The measure is supported by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Johnson and is being led by state Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, and Sen. Antonio Munoz, D-Chicago, in the Senate. It aims to direct judges to use longer sentences for those with prior gun-related convictions. While judges will use their own discretion, the bill may require them to explain their decisions.

Those with prior felony weapons convictions could get three to 14 years in prison. The bill would have judges consider more than 10 years.

Critics of the effort say the root causes of violence need to be delved into, and imposing longer prison terms isn’t the only solution.

Johnson has voiced his frustration about the slow pace of the bill. Last month, the superintendent said families of murder victims are very concerned with repeat gun offenders going in and out of custody.

“Right now, when I go into homes on the South and West sides of Chicago, those mothers aren’t asking me about long-term solutions. ‘What are you going to do about the economic development of this neighborhood?’ They don’t ask me about that,” Johnson said.

“They want to know, ‘How come that guy that killed my son is still out there? And you all know who it is, I know who it is. Why did you all lock him up, and now he’s right back out on the street?’ They want to know the answer to that.”

Johnson has said there are about 1,500 people on the department’s “strategic subject list” who are responsible for most of the city’s violent crime. The proposed bill would target those people.

Johnson will appear before the Senate’s Criminal Law Committee at noon Thursday.