CPS could end school year on June 1 if state money doesn’t come

Chicago Public Schools has asked a Cook County judge on Monday to fast track the district’s civil rights lawsuit against the state of Illinois, warning of dire consequences for students if a funding issue isn’t resolved quickly.

More than $100 million in the red and on the hook for a $721 million teacher pension payment in June, CPS said it could cut the school year as short as June 1 if money doesn’t come through soon from the state. Students typically end school a few weeks later.

The district recently filed a civil rights lawsuit against Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Illinois State Board of Education, alleging that the state’s ways of funding schools and pensions created “separate but unequal” schools systems in which CPS, whose students are predominantly poor and minority. get less money than their wealthier, white counterparts elsewhere in the state.

Officials have already imposed four unpaid furlough days on all staffers, coinciding with staff training or planning days so children wouldn’t lose any school days. That measure aimed at saving $36 million of a $215 million gap in money CPS counted on — in vain — from the state. The district build that money for teacher pensions into its budget, but it came with strings when legislators agreed to hand it over, and in December, Rauner said the conditions of enacting statewide pension reform hadn’t been met.

Since that December veto, officials have scrambled to cut $215 million in spending. So far they have not generated any new revenue.