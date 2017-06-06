CPS plans new high schools for South Loop / Chinatown, Englewood

Chicago Public Schools officials want to convert National Teachers Academy elementary school into a new high school serving the South Loop and Chinatown, paving the way for a new high school in Englewood.

CPS officials have floated two plans for Englewood, which has too few students for its remaining neighborhood high schools, according to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th). One is to build a new school and closing all five high schools — TEAM Englewood, Hope, Harper, Richards and Robeson. The other, less likely, is to close four of those schools and renovate the fifth, Lopez said.

Under the plan — which Lopez opposes — NTA would become a high school serving the Near South Side. That would free up capital funding to build a new high school in Englewood to appease two groups of South Siders who’ve been clamoring for a high-quality high school open to neighborhood students.

All but a few NTA students would be automatically redistricted to South Loop Elementary, whose boundaries would be expanded from 18th Street to Cermak Road, after a new $30 million annex is completed, Janice Jackson, the school system’s chief education officer, said Tuesday, hours before the first of three community meetings on the plans.

Some families who’ve stuck with NTA — where about 80 percent of the students are African-American and from low-income homes — are upset that their community might be shaken up in a move they view as intended to benefit the wealthier, whiter South Loop community.