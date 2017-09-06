CPS to build new high school in Englewood, close four others

Chicago Public Schools officials said Friday they will build a $75 million high school in Englewood and close four South Side schools they say have too few students.

The new building, funded by a special property-tax levy for school construction, would open for the start of the 2019-20 school year.

The high schools to be closed are Harper, Hope, Robeson and TEAM Englewood.

Schools chief Forrest Claypool and Janice Jackson, CPS’ chief education officer, planned to give details of the plan later Friday.

In 2013, CPS declared a five-year moratorium on school closings, as it prepared to shutter a historic number of elementary schools. That will have expired by 2019.

On Tuesday, as Jackson announced a proposal to turn the National Teachers Academy elementary school building in the South Loop into a separate new high school, she would not confirm that money from the special tax levy budgeted for a South Side High School would be spent in Englewood.

Some aldermen already have been briefed on the Englewood plans, as the Chicago Sun-Times has reported.

Now that Mayor Rahm Emanuel has found a way to satisfy the demand for a new high school in the South Loop-Chinatown area without spending the $75 million on a new building there, Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) said Tuesday he was concerned that talk of consolidating high schools in Englewood will only intensify.

Two plans were floated by CPS and City Hall during closed-door meetings with small groups of aldermen.

One calls for closing four under-utilized Englewood high schools—Team Englewood, Harper, Hope and Robeson– and consolidating all of those students into a renovated fifth high school.

The other plan includes closing five South Side high schools and building a brand new high school in the vicinity of the new Whole Foods store across the street from Kennedy-King College.