CPS to force staffers to take four unpaid furlough days

Staring down a $215 million budget hole, Chicago Public Schools announced Friday it’ll make all staffers take four unpaid furlough days this spring on dates when children aren’t scheduled to be in class.

The move, which CPS also imposed for three days last year to conserve cash, is estimated to save the state’s largest district $35 million. It’ll impact union and non-union employees alike who will be furloughed on February 3, April 7, June 21 and June 22.

CPS banked on $215 million in pension money from Springfield that was allocated in legislation Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed in December.