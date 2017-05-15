CPS to recommend merging Jenner, Ogden schools in fall 2018

Top Chicago Public Schools officials are backing the merger of two North Side elementary schools, they informed community members in a letter Monday.

Two years after their principals raised the possibility, the heavily white Ogden International School of Chicago, 24 W. Walton, and the predominantly black Edward Jenner Elementary Academy of the Arts, 1119 N. Cleveland, are now set to be consolidated as of the 2018-2019 school year, pending approval by the Chicago Board of Education.

Ogden, where only one in four students is considered poor, is nearing capacity. Jenner, where nearly every student comes from a home that’s below the poverty level, has seen its enrollment drop.

“Our mission is to provide all children from all backgrounds the best possible education, and I believe that integrating these school communities will strengthen their future and our city’s future,” said Janice Jackson, CPS’ chief education officer. “Giving all our students access to critical programs like International Baccalaureate will expose them to even more academic rigor.”

The Board of Education would vote on the proposed merger at the earliest in February. State law requires district leaders to announce any plans to close or consolidate schools by December 1.

A number of questions remain about how the three buildings would be managed, how grade levels will be split among the campuses and which curriculum will be used.

