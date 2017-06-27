Championship Cubs to make second White House visit; Obama, now Trump

By Lynn Sweet and Gordon Wittenmyer

WASHINGTON – The Cubs bought their 2016 World Series trophy to Capitol Hill on Tuesday and lug it to the White House on Wednesday for a meeting with President Donald Trump – expected by team honchos Tom and Todd Ricketts to be more low-key than the love fest former President Barack Obama squeezed in before leaving office.

The Cubs are here for a four-game series with the NationaIs; Todd Ricketts told the Chicago Sun-Times, “I think the president just knew that we all were going to be here going to baseball games and thought it would be fun to come up and have an unofficial visit with the team.”

Todd Ricketts, a Cubs board member, was tapped by Trump to be the Deputy Commerce Secretary, only to withdraw his nomination in April, unable to untangle his complex finances.

Tom Ricketts, the Cubs president told the Sun-Times he expected most of the players to trek to the White House before their third game with the Nats. “We have an invite,” Tom said.

Obama gave a rousing official White House welcome to the Cubs on Jan. 16, four days before leaving office at an event jammed with Chicagoans overjoyed at the Cubs winning their first World Series since 1908.

The tradition of a president welcoming championship teams to the White House is one that Trump seems to be continuing. Still, it is rare for a team to be honored twice – even with though the second shot is “unofficial.”

But the Ricketts family are mega donors to Republican candidates and causes – except for Cubs co-owner Laura, who is a big Democratic contributor and fund-raiser.

GOP Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts – who did not make the Obama White House celebration – is expected to be with the family team at the White House on Wednesday.

Team White House visits sometimes get tangled up in the politics of the players – and the president.

A Sun-Times poll of 22 of the 27 players revealed that 12 will go to the White House and nine said they are declining the invitation.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo said, “I’m going because it’s the United States of America and I’d rather not (be) anywhere else but this country. There’s no political ties. It’s the White House.”

Pitcher Pedro Strop said, “I just didn’t feel like I want to go.”