Cubs Todd Ricketts withdraws name for Trump’s cabinet

WASHINGTON – Unable to untangle his complex financial holdings to the satisfaction of the Office of Government Ethics, Cubs board member Todd Ricketts, tapped by President Donald Trump to be the Deputy Commerce Secretary, on Wednesday withdrew his nomination, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

Ricketts, a Wilmette resident who is a member of the billionaire Ricketts clan, was willing to divest his considerable personal portfolio of holdings, but that was apparently not enough. Some of the Ricketts investments are in family enterprises, including the Cubs.

Trump nominated Ricketts on Nov. 30. Ricketts filed a required financial disclosure statement with the Senate Commerce Committee, but the panel would not set a hearing date until Rickets obtained clearance from the Office of Government Ethics – which oversees the executive branch, with the exception of the president.

Ricketts has varied business interests, from his “Higher Gear” bike store in Wilmette to his position on the TD Ameritrade board.

The Ricketts family are large shareholders of the company Joe Ricketts founded in 1975. Ricketts and his three siblings are on the Cubs board, legally known as Chicago Baseball Holdings LLC.

Trump gave a hat-tip to the Cubs World Series win when he said in a Nov. 30 statement that Ricketts “is an immensely successful businessman with unparalleled knowledge of the finance industry.

“As Deputy Commerce Secretary he will help us cut waste and streamline government so that it works for the people of America. The incredible job he and the Ricketts family did in the purchase and turnaround of the Chicago Cubs – one perfect step after another, leading to the World Championship, is what I want representing our people. I am very proud to have him on our team,” Trump said.

Until he was nominated, Ricketts presided over the political operations of the GOP wing of the Ricketts family, becoming increasingly more active and public in the political arena in the past few years.

In 2013, Ricketts took the baton from his father, billionaire Joe Ricketts, and became CEO of organizations the senior Ricketts founded to advocate for conservative fiscal policies and reducing the size of government: Ending Spending’s SuperPAC and its nonprofit advocacy arm.