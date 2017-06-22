Dick Durbin calls GOP Senate health care bill “still a mean dog”

WASHINGTON – Speaking from the Senate floor about the GOP health care draft bill, released on Thursday, Sen. Dick Durbin D-Ill., said its provisions endanger the fiscal health of Illinois hospitals and that “not a single medical advocacy group in Illinois” will be for the measure.

Noting that President Donald Trump called the legislation passing the House “mean,” Durbin said of the Senate proposals, “you can put a lace collar on a pit bull, and it’s still a mean dog.”

Trump said on Thursday morning the final product will be something “with heart.”

Read the 142-page legislation HERE.

HERE’S REACT FROM ILLINOIS…

Rep. Jan Schakowsky D-Ill.

“This bill is the result of 13 Republican men working in a room without input from doctors, patient groups, other lawmakers, or – more importantly – any one of the millions of Americans whose health care will be irreparably damaged if this bill becomes law. Not surprisingly, the bill that these Senators came up with is every bit as cruel and ineffective as its ugly counterpart in the House.

“The Senate bill does massive damage to Medicaid, which covers pregnant women, infants, children, people with disabilities and adults – including low-income seniors. The bill is also devastating for women’s health – it defunds Planned Parenthood and targets private insurance plans that cover abortions. To add insult to injury, the Senators who secretly drafted this bill saw it fit to keep the crippling age tax in their bill. This tax would mean older Americans will either be unable to afford insurance altogether or be forced to pay thousands more for it every year. At the same time, this bill gives massive tax cuts to the super rich and large corporations. This is a ‘health bill’ that benefits only the healthy and the wealthy. I will continue to do everything possible to defend the health care of my constituents and millions of Americans by opposing this bill.”

THE UPCOMING VOTE

Because of the way it is written, the GOP authored measure will take 51 votes to pass the Senate – legislation in the Senate often needs 60 votes to advance – so Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., cannot afford many defections. There are 52 Republicans in the chamber; Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican, can vote to break a tie.

McConnell wants it passed before Senators depart for the July 4 recess.

One potential GOP no vote is Sen. Susan Collins R-Main, whose spokesman said in a statement, “Senator Collins will carefully review the text of the Senate health care bill this week and into the weekend. She has a number of concerns and will be particularly interested in examining the forthcoming CBO analysis on the impact on insurance coverage, the effect on insurance premiums, and the changes in the Medicaid program. She has met with and heard the concerns of many Mainers about their health care challenges, and she will continue to do so as she studies the impact of this legislation on Maine and the nation.”

Senate Breakdown:

115th Congress (2017-2019)

Majority Party: Republican (52 seats)

Minority Party: Democrat (46 seats)

Other Parties: 2 Independents (both caucus with the Democrats)

Total Seats: 100