President-elect Donald Trump predicts all of his Cabinet picks will win Senate confirmation.
Trump made the prediction Monday as he briefly addressed reporters in Trump Tower in New York City. He appeared alongside Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.
Trump said, “I think they’ll all pass.” He said his nominees are “all at the highest level.”
Senate confirmation hearings begin on Tuesday. Trump’s pick for attorney general, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, is first up.
Trump described Sessions Monday as “a high-quality man.” He said, “He’s going to do great.”
Trump declined to answer questions about last week’s intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 election.