Donald Trump predicts Cabinet picks will be confirmed

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters following his meeting with Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba Group, at Trump Tower in New York on Monday. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump predicts all of his Cabinet picks will win Senate confirmation.

Trump made the prediction Monday as he briefly addressed reporters in Trump Tower in New York City. He appeared alongside Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

Trump said, “I think they’ll all pass.” He said his nominees are “all at the highest level.”

Senate confirmation hearings begin on Tuesday. Trump’s pick for attorney general, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, is first up.

Trump described Sessions Monday as “a high-quality man.” He said, “He’s going to do great.”

Trump declined to answer questions about last week’s intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 election.