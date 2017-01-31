Durbin opposes Sessions for AG: ‘Wrong person for this job’

Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said he was not encouraged after a meeting Wednesday with President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Attorney General, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Offering a blistering critique of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions, Sen. Dick Durbin D-Ill., on Tuesday said he will not vote to confirm him.

“He is the wrong person for this job,” Durbin said during a meeting of the GOP controlled Senate Judiciary Committee before voting on whether to advance Sessions nomination to the full Senate.

“We need someone with unquestioned strength, values and integrity, who at that crucial, critical Constitutional moment is prepared to stand up to this president or any president and say: ‘You are wrong and if you insist on doing this, I will resign.’

“I cannot picture this man, who has been described by the Trump advisors as a savant and legendary, having the will or the determination to do that, and for that reason I oppose the nomination of Jeff Sessions as the Attorney General of the United States,” Durbin said.

Durbin spoke for almost 30 minutes at the committee meeting, where the vote is likely to split along party lines with the Republicans prevailing.

Durbin had signaled his reservations about Sessions after meeting with him earlier this month.

After the meeting, Durbin said Sessions would not promise to follow through on any suggestions the Justice Department was going to be making to address police misconduct in Chicago.

“My first priority was to discuss what I consider the heartbreaking, terrible situation in the city of Chicago, when it comes to the number of homicides,” said Durbin on Jan. 4