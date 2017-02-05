Durbin undergoes outpatient heart procedure at Northwestern

WASHINGTON – After being diagnosed with an abnormal heart rhythm called an atrial flutter, Sen. Dick Durbin D-Ill., on Tuesday underwent an outpatient procedure at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“I anticipate that this heart tune-up will give my classic roadster many more miles of reliable service,” said Durbin in a statement.

“My Congressional colleagues who want to cut funding for medical research and take away health insurance for millions of Americans should remember that all of us are only one diagnosis away from needing the best care for ourselves and the people we love.”

Developing…