Emails show what powers like Rauner wanted for city’s schools

Powerful Chicagoans with opinions about schools used Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s private email addresses to gripe, poke and advise him — not the least of them Illinois’ current Gov. Bruce Rauner. The trove of 2,700 of Emanuel's emails released earlier this week as part of a court settlement also provides insights into Gov. Bruce Rauner’s stance on unions before he became governor. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

The trove of 2,700 emails released earlier this week as part of a court settlement also provides insights into Rauner’s stance on unions before he became governor. And they paint Rauner, when he was a businessman and leader, as being very involved with city projects and very vocal when he disagreed with an initiative.

When the mayor increased a tax on the hotel industry in 2011, Rauner — as both head of his private equity firm GTCR and chairman of the Chicago Convention & Tourism Board — wrote to Deputy Mayor Mark Angelson to show his distaste. Emanuel had written to Rauner just minutes before, beginning his email to the current governor jokingly with “I love you a lot.”

The mayor’s email detailed the 1 percentage point hike in Chicago’s portion of the hotel tax, while also thanking Rauner for his help. But Rauner wasn’t happy with the news.

“We’ve got to start communicating better than this — not sure how you guys could hike hotel tax and not tell me — makes us all look bad,” Rauner wrote Angelson shortly after receiving the mayor’s email.

When there was talk of union-weakening legislative reforms at McCormick Place in September 2011, Rauner wrote to both Emanuel and Michael Sacks, a close adviser to Emanuel and one of his top campaign contributors. A federal judge had tossed out work-rule changes that were enacted by the Illinois General Assembly.

Several days later, Jim Reilly, former CEO of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, told Rauner there was no support for a legislative fix. “I don’t blame you for wanting a perfect world for the Chicago trade show industry. I would like that too but absolute perfection doesn’t happen very often,” Reilly wrote.

Rauner replied on the same day that he had been getting many calls from hotels and restaurants.

“They believe decisive, unilateral action that demonstrates unions don’t have their old clout is the only way — giving up even small pieces of legislation fails to make that clear statement,” Rauner wrote.

Soon after the email exchange, Emanuel and former Gov. Pat Quinn helped to broker an agreement with unions at McCormick Place.

Asked to respond to the McPier email exchange, Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly said Rauner is “committed to working with Mayor Emanuel and the McPier leadership on a comprehensive plan to maximize McPier’s full potential.”

Rauner’s interest in advising Emanuel is no surprise. A batch of messages released last summer in a different lawsuit showed how the powerful investor and board member of the influential Chicago Public Education Fund bristled at CPS, calling it in 2011 a “massive bureaucracy with a hostile union, where 50% of principals are managerially incompetent and half of teachers are virtually illiterate.” He later apologized for those remarks. Rauner was hardly the only one complaining to Emanuel.

While he was still vice president of the school board, Jesse Ruiz repeatedly griped to Emanuel that CPS lacked Latino leadership under CEO Forrest Claypool in a district with a plurality of Hispanic students.

“Surprised to learn that Forrest forced out our GC,” he wrote in August 2015, referring to the board’s top attorney,” (which by Illinois law only the board can hire/fire lawyers — school boards are unique in this regard.)

“I am looking to Forrest’s left in Board meeting, and not a single Latino is sitting here,” he said of the seats occupied during school board meetings by CPS department heads and other administrators. “Optics are terrible. Thus, the new GC and Talent Officers must be Latinos.”

Ruiz continued that he’d been telling that to the newly appointed Claypool “and nothing has happened.”

Emanuel responded: “I will deal with today.”

Claypool did not install Latinos in either of those jobs, instead hiring as general counsel a former colleague and campaign contributor, Ronald Marmer, whose supervision at CPS of a law firm that continues to pay him severance remains under investigation by the schools’ inspector general.

Ruiz declined to comment on Thursday.

Emanuel himself seemed to complain about CPS raises doled out in 2011, asking an aide who had approved them. And, in some cases, the mayor went to bat for certain organizations.

In August 2015, Emanuel guided Starbucks’ CEO to the Noble Network of Charter Schools to make a donation, saying “as you know, I think the world of them.” And in 2011, he urged Juan Rangel, then the head of the UNO Charter School Network, to sign something he called a “charter letter,” telling his campaign co-chair, “It’s very important to me.”