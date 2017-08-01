Emanuel announces Green Line station fixes, home rehab projects

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Sunday announced a project to improve the Garfield Green Line station and a pilot program to renovate about 50 homes in certain neighborhoods where investment is lacking.

The Green Line project will include installation of public art, landscaping enhancement, an extension of platform canopies to provide more shelter and elevator and escalator improvements, the mayor’s office said.

New benches, bike lanes and improved pedestrian crossing will also be added to aid commuters. A time frame for the project was not immediately available.

Emanuel also announced a pilot program to acquire and rehabilitate vacant homes in neighborhoods that lack investment and jobs.

“The program will work with community partners to facilitate acquisition of the properties, finance the renovations, and generate employment opportunities for at-risk youth to maintain the homes until they are rehabilitated and sold,” the mayor’s office said.

The program will invest $2 million in a capital fund for neighborhood contractors, investors and developers to rehab vacant homes.

Emanuel expects the program to create about 200 jobs renovating an estimated 50 single-family or two-flat homes in target areas.

No information was immediately available about which neighborhoods would be targeted by the program.