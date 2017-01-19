Emanuel corporation counsel to leave City Hall

Chicago’s top lawyer is preparing to leave his $173,664-a-year job after six tumultuous years that included the police shooting of Laquan McDonald, the federal civil rights investigation triggered by that shooting and allegations that the city’s Law Department withheld evidence in criminal cases.

Steve Patton’s decision to call it quits comes one week after the Justice Department wrapped up its yearlong investigation with a scathing indictment of the Chicago Police Department.

The veteran corporation counsel served as Emanuel’s point man with the Justice Department and negotiated a 1.5-page agreement in principle signed by the mayor and the Justice Department.

The agreement includes a commitment to “good faith” negotiations toward a court-enforced consent decree that may never happen under President-elect Donald Trump and his nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions.

“The settlement agreement will include reforms of CPD’s use of force practices and accountability mechanisms, as well as it training, community policing, supervision, data collection, transparency, officer wellness systems and promotion practices,” the agreement states.

“An independent third-party monitor will be selected to assist in determining whether the settlement agreement is being implemented and whether the goals … have been achieved.”

A similar agreement in Baltimore was nine pages long and included a deadline to close out negotiations.

Chicago’s truncated version states, “The superintendent of CPD, who is answerable to the Mayor of Chicago, will always retain full authority to run CPD in accordance with the law.”

Emanuel has promised to implement the police reforms recommended by the Justice Department, whether or not Trump or his attorney general pursue a court-enforced consent decree mandating those changes.

Under Patton’s tenure, the City Council has been forced to approve a steady stream of multi-million dollar settlements to victims of police misconduct. Many stemmed from so-called “legacy” cases inherited from and frozen by former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

Patton set out to clear the decks of those cases. He helped the mayor get out from under the Shakman decree and the costly constraints of a federal hiring monitor.

He also painstakingly negotiated a deal awarding $5.5 million in reparations to victims tortured by convicted Area 2 Commander Jon Burge and his cohorts.

But Patton was also forced to wear the jacket for Emanuel’s decision to withhold dashcam video of Police Officer Jason Van Dyke pumping sixteen rounds into the body of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Emanuel and Patton were under fire for keeping the video under wraps for more than a year and waiting until one week after the April 2015 mayoral runoff election to authorize a $5 million settlement to the McDonald family even before a lawsuit had been filed.

The video was released on Nov. 24, 2015, only after a judge ordered the city to do so and on the same day that Van Dyke was charged with the first-degree murder of the black teenager.

Patton was the point man for all of that. He was also the mayor’s chief negotiator on the plan that culminated in the decision to abolish the Independent Police Review Authority and replace it with a multi-tiered and better-funded system of police accountability.

But with all the progress that has been made, Patton’s tenure has been clouded by controversy.

Two years ago, U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang reversed a jury’s verdict that found Officers Gildardo Sierra and Raoul Mosqueda did not wrongfully kill black motorist Darius Pinex and ordered a new trial.

Chang found that city attorneys engaged in misconduct when they failed to turn over to the Pinex family a key recording of a police radio transmission central to the police version of why the car driven by Pinex was pulled over by officers in the first place.

Jordan Marsh, an attorney for the city, knew about the recording before the first trial, the judge ruled.

Chang sanctioned Marsh for holding back evidence, prompting the city attorney’s resignation.

Soon after, Emanuel hired forrmer U.S. Attorney Dan Webb to conduct an exhaustive review of the Federal Civil Rights Litigation Division of the city’s Law Department.

After a six-month investigation that cost taxpayers $1.6 million, Webb recommended more than 50 policy changes but found no “evidence establishing a culture, practice or approach” of “intentionally concealing evidence or engaging in intentional misconduct.”

The Pinex case was among six since 2012 in which courts have disciplined city officials for “failure to produce documents in discovery” or for not producing them quickly enough, Webb’s 74-page report said.

Last month, African-American aldermen who were harshly criticized for signing off on a $5 million settlement to the family Laquan McDonald without asking tough enough questions or seeing the incendiary shooting video tried to make amends at Patton’s expense.

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) accused Patton’s Law Department of withholding information from aldermen about legal misconduct tied to the fatal 2011 police shooting of the 27-year-old Pinex.

Hairston unleashed her tirade before the City Council’s Finance Committee signed off on four more settlements with a total price tag of $9.34 million, including two more fatal police shootings. Nearly $2.4 million of that money will go to the Pinex family.

“What I don’t understand — and maybe you don’t understand — is that the point of everything that happened with Laquan McDonald was because information was withheld. And with you still doing this, we are not going to be able to change anything,” Hairston told Jenny Notz, first deputy corporation counsel.

“You have to be honest with this City Council about everything . . . so we are not surprised, blindsided. Otherwise, we’re gonna go back to the streets. And you have to understand that correlation. African-Americans like me, African-American lawyers like me, are sick and tired of people being sworn to uphold the law and violating it at every turn and twist. Your office is doing the same. That is not going to continue.”

Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke (14th) fell on his sword after reading a summary of the case that did not include the legal misconduct controversy.

Hairston was not appeased.

“We continue to see situations where we are not getting all of the information that we need, as in the Laquan McDonald case,” she said.

Burke countered, “Your point is well taken. It won’t happen again.”