Emanuel defends use of private emails to conduct public business

Mayor Rahm Emanuel (pictured on Dec. 14, 2016) acknowledged Thursday that he "wasn't perfect" in using private email accounts to conduct city business, but fears a new ban on similar behavior could place mayors in a bubble. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel acknowledged Thursday that he “wasn’t perfect” in using private email accounts to conduct city business, but fears a new ban on similar behavior could place mayors in a bubble.

“The worst thing that can happen for a public official is that they become insular. People don’t want to communicate. . . . You don’t want to see somebody in public life be totally excluded from being exposed to people who have a different view, different ideas and want to get to them,” the mayor said.

“You now have the ability . . . to [access] certain personal emails that have to do with public business,” he said. “That is the right thing to do. . . . Know, though, [that] it doesn’t come potentially cost-free. It may actually deal with limiting people to want to talk to people in public life.”

Emanuel blamed the marathon legal battle he waged against the BGA and the Chicago Tribune to conceal his private emails from public view on a “disconnect” between “technology and transparency.”

“We’re all in uncharted waters — all of us. And we worked through and got to an agreement with the Better Government Association that they themselves call a landmark policy shift,” the mayor said.

“We finally, while there was a disconnect, synced up technology and transparency and have an agreement that kind of sheds a light going forward — a set of principles that applies, not only to me, but all of the city employees and gives people the information that they need,” he said.

One day after a massive email dump, Emanuel did not explain why he felt it necessary to use private email accounts to conduct public business. Nor did he say how he determined who had access to his private account.

Asked why he fought so long and hard to conceal his private emails when he promised a transparent administration, Emanuel harkened back to the bill protecting the financial privacy of consumers that was one of the first he introduced as a North Side congressman.

“I knew whatever we were gonna work through not only applied to me, but applied to every police officer, every firefighter, every teacher, every Streets and Sanitation worker. And you had to have something, given that you’re dealing with peoples’ personal emails, that would stand for all of us,” he said.

“It will, in my view take what was a disconnect where technology was galloping forward. Policy was moving at a snails pace. Syncs `em up. It gives you all the information. Everything the Better Government Association sought, they have. Everything the Tribune sought they have. In fact, the Tribune has more than they sought.”

Asked what took so long, Emanuel said, “We have to be respectful of how to make sure the public has access but do it in a way that still preserves other peoples’ privacy. We had to work through issues. That’s not that easy to just snap your fingers at.”