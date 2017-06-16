Emanuel donor and alderman’s husband face fines for improper lobbying

A close friend of and heavy donor to Mayor Rahm Emanuel as well as the husband of a Chicago aldermen who is a basketball-playing buddy of former President Barack Obama face hefty fines for lobbying the mayor through his private emails but failing to register as lobbyists.

Alan King, husband of Ald. Sophia King (4th), and James Abrams — whose wealthy North Shore family owns Medline Industries and sold the city the Michael Reese Hospital site — are the latest targets of the reinvigorated Board of Ethics.

Alan King is a house music disc jockey and Chicago attorney who is a close friend and basketball buddy of Obama. In part, that’s how Sophia King came to the attention of Emanuel, who was Obama’s first White House chief of staff.

In the email correspondence with Emanuel that drew the ethics board’s attention, Alan King was seeking Emanuel’s help.

At the time, King’s group had a permit to hold a “House Music Picnic” in Jackson Park, but the event was being threatened by construction on the site. He needed a favor from the mayor.

“I have a bit of a crisis situation with the Chicago Park District . . . relating to our . . . Chosen Few House Music Picnic . . . on July 4th . . . due to some construction work the Park District has allowed on our picnic site (despite permitting the site to us),” King wrote to the mayor.

“I apologize, but it is a very serious situation for me and my business partners, and I think you might be able to help at least to broker a solution.”

Emanuel asked King if he had contacted Park District Superintendent Mike Kelly. The mayor also forwarded King’s message to a top aide, who apparently worked things out with the park district.

Two weeks later, King emailed the mayor again, to say, “I think everything is going to work out.” He added, “Please say hello to Amy [Rule, the mayor’s wife] from Sophia and me.”

The Board of Ethics concluded that the purpose of Alan King’s email was “ultimately to have a fence removed” from park district property. The board further concluded that removal of the fence could only be done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Nevertheless, the board wrote in its “final determination” that the email itself constituted an attempt to influence an “administrative action” as that term is defined in the ethics ordinance.

“Namely, to enlist the assistance of a city official acting in and through an official city capacity to broker a solution to the administrative problem he was facing,” the board wrote.

Abrams got into trouble with the board for his April 28, 2015, email to the mayor seeking help for a friend.

Abrams wrote: “Note below is from one of my dearest friends in the world . . . He . . . has a manufacturing business on [location] . . . Whatever you decide, you decide, but I’d appreciate very much if you would hear him out (or Forrest),” referring to his chief of staff at the time, Forrest Claypool, now CEO of the Chicago Public Schools.

Enclosed was the email from the friend to Abrams.

“We have been working diligently with our aldermen (James Cappleman, 46th Ward) in trying to gain a small manufacturer’s exemption to the new Chicago minimum wage ordinance and/or seeking a determination from the department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection that `compensation’ as defined in the ordinance includes health insurance, pension,” the businessman wrote.

“We simply cannot pass on our cost increases to our customers . . . Puts [our company] and other small manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage . . . I want to do everything I can to ensure that we stay in the city . . . Can you facilitate a meeting with the mayor or his chief of staff so that we can make our case?”

Fines for both King and Abrams will be determined at the board’s July 17 meeting.

King and Abrams could not be reached for comment on the board’s “final determination of lobbying violations.” Ald. Sophia King (4th) did not return phone calls.

Under the leadership of new Chairman William Conlon, the revamped Board of Ethics has been shedding its longtime image as a paper tiger.

Emanuel’s private emails have provided a treasure trove of information that has allowed the board to investigate lobbying offenses it could not investigate on its own.

Earlier this year, the board slapped former Uber executive David Plouffe with a record $90,000 fine for emailing Emanuel on a private account the mayor used to conduct city business without registering as a lobbyist.

More than a dozen more clout-heavy lobbyists now face hefty fines in the continuing fallout from the massive information dump that was supposed to end Emanuel’s legal battle to keep 2,700 of his private emails concealed from public view.