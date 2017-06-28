Emanuel flexes home-rule muscle on pensions

Chicago would forge ahead with higher contributions to two of four city employee pension funds — even without employee concessions that only the state can authorize — under a mayoral plan introduced Wednesday.

Last week, Mayor Rahm Emanuel offered to drop his objections to Gov. Bruce Rauner’s $300 million plan to sell the Thompson Center — and said he’d sign off on maximum zoning for the site — if Rauner would OK Emanuel’s plan to save the Municipal and Laborers pension funds as a show of good faith.

Rauner turned down the deal., prompting Emanuel to declare his old friend and former business associate “congenitally incapable” of compromise.

On Wednesday, the mayor flexed his home-rule powers to save the funds and minimize the impact of Rauner’s actions.

Emanuel introduced an ordinance that would guarantee Chicago taxpayers honor their side of a 2016 bargain reached with organized labor — in the form of increased contributions to the two funds — even though the reform part of the equation remains in limbo.

“Chicago taxpayers and retirees deserve certainty, so while the governor continues to impede any progress on pension reform, the administration is introducing legislation following through on our commitment to increase pension contributions,” Molly Poppe, a spokesperson for the city’s Office of Budget and Management, wrote in an email to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“The City is stepping up, and we are ready for the Governor to step up and sign our pension reform legislation, which provides billions of dollars of taxpayer savings over the period of increased city contributions.”

Emanuel’s plan to save the city’s largest and smallest pension funds hit a roadblock when Rauner vetoed a bill that locked in employee concessions and authorized a five-year ramp to actuarially required funding.

In his veto message, the governor noted that Chicago’s largest pension fund would still be left with a gaping hole — after a 29.5 percent tax on water and sewer bills is fully phased in — that will require more revenue to honor the city’s ironclad commitment to reach 90 percent funding over a 40-year period.

Under that plan, city taxpayers would contribute millions more a year to the municipal workers’ and laborers’ pension funds.

To pay for the increased contributions, the City Council approved the new utility tax. Without acting, the Municipal Employees Pension Fund would be left with a gaping hole in 2023 – even after a utility tax is fully phased in – that would require tax increases to honor the city’s commitment to reach 90 percent funding over a 40-year period.

Last fall, City Council easily approved the mayor’s plan to slap a 29.5 percent tax on water and sewer bills to save the Municipal Employees pension fund.

But the Illinois General Assembly still needed to sign off on employee concessions tied to the deal, as well as the funding schedule for the five-year ramp to actuarially required funding.

The same goes for the mayor’s plan to save the Laborers pension fund, bankrolled by a previously approved, 56 percent tax on monthly telephone bills.

The workers’ concessions call for employees hired after Jan. 1 to become eligible for retirement at age 65 in exchange for an 11.5 percent pension contribution. That’s 3 percentage points higher than employees pay now. Veteran employees hired after Jan. 1, 2011, get to choose between contributing 11.5 percent for the right to retire at 65 or continuing to pay 8.5 percent and waiting until 67 to retire. The legislation also would require newly elected Chicago aldermen and citywide elected officials to serve longer to achieve the maximum 80 percent city pension.

The ordinance introduced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting notes that, “absent additional funding,” the Municipal Employees and Laborers Pension Funds “will not have assets on hand to make payments to beneficiaries beginning in 2025 and 2027 respectively.”