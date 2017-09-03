Emanuel heading to Washington D.C. Thursday for fundraiser

WASHINGTON – Mayor Rahm Emanuel hits Washington on Thursday for a fundraiser hosted by political operatives he has know from his days in the Obama and Clinton White House and when he ran the House Democratic campaign committee.

The mayor will be leaving town after appearing at the Wilson Red Line stop around midday Thursday, where he will announce that the $203 million rebuild of the station is about three-fourths complete.

On Friday in D.C., Emanuel intends to hold some meetings with federal officials; as of Wednesday night, a City Hall spokesman said the Friday plan was still in the works.

Emanuel was in Washington last month for meetings with President Donald Trump’s team, in the wake of Trump’s constant pounding on Chicago’s ongoing crime problems.

The price tag for the fundraiser, to benefit Emanuel’s main political fund, “Chicago for Rahm Emanuel,” ranges from $250 to $10,000.

The co-hosts include Stephanie Cutter, an Obama team veteran; Jim Messina, the manager of Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign who was in the Obama White House when Emanuel was the first chief of staff; and Julianna Smoot, who was Obama’s top fundraiser in his 2008 bid. Smoot now is on the board of the Chicago-based Obama Foundation.