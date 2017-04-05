Emanuel ID’s wounded cop, says motive will become clear

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Thursday identified one of the two Chicago Police officers who survived a shooting ambush in the Back of the Yards, and he said the motive for targeting the undercover partners would soon become clear.

The mayor’s decision to name the wounded son of a deputy chief, but not his partner, was surprising. The Chicago Police Department has urged the news media not to identify either officer shot at 43rd and Ashland amid concern for their safety.

Both officers are receiving around the clock protection after being ambushed at 43rd and Ashland while sitting in an unmarked tactical van. They were conducting a follow-up investigation of a previous gang shooting.

Members of the La Raza street gang are believed to be responsible for shooting both undercover tactical officers — and one of the gunmen was using a .223-caliber rifle, most likely an assault weapon such as an AR-15, law enforcement sources said.

“Officer . . . is the son of Deputy Chief. . . . He and I — I think it was in the 9th District when he first got appointed, was on the bicycle. All three of us did a photo together. I talked to [the father] yesterday just to check in on his son. Both [the deputy chief] and his wife because this also effects them emotionally obviously,” the mayor said.

“I also talked to the other officer to check in on how he’s doing. . . . Their sense of selfless sacrifice on behalf of all of us. They were doing their job as [tactical] officers and their commitment to our protection given there had been an earlier shooting,” he said. “All of us [should] take some moment not just to put them individually in our prayers, but to thank the men and women that make up the Chicago Police Department for what they do for us every day in protecting us.”

Emanuel was asked whether he is concerned that the “ominous targeting of two [tactical] officers with essentially military weapons” signals a new form of violence on Chicago streets.

“Our officers every day are on point. The facts about this case will come out later that . . . actually will address your question. I’m not gonna do that at this point,” he said.

“The case will become fully clear. . . . As you look at this, there is no doubt, as each of the officers recognized both the night I was at the hospital [and] as those two did . . . on the phone call how important that vest that they wear is to their safety.”

Emanuel was asked again to solve the mystery that has lingered since the shooting. Was the follow-up investigation into an earlier gang shooting compromised? Were the shooters tipped off about where the officers were? Did they suspect they were gang members? Or were they randomly targeted?

“It’s a fair question. When you see the conclusion of the case, the answer to that question will be provided. I don’t want to get ahead of it given where the department is right now on tracking down who’s responsible,” he said.

The mayor was asked about the push by four aldermen, all of them former Chicago Police officers, for “drastic measures” to get “outgunned” officers trained and certified to use long guns.

“I’m gonna take all the guidance from the superintendent and the leadership of the Police Department as it relates to that area,” Emanuel said. “As it comes to equipment, what I would note to everybody is what was most important to those officers was their vest.”

The officers were in an unmarked tactical van investigating a prior gang-related shooting of a 15-year-old boy in the Pilsen neighborhood, when their van was riddled with bullets just after 9 p.m. Tuesday near 43rd and Ashland.

Both officers were treated at Stroger Hospital and released. The deputy chief’s son was shot in the hip and arm. The other officer was hit in the back. The officers fired back, but it’s unclear whether anyone was struck.

Police have been questioning three “persons of interest” and found one of the vehicles they believe was used in the shootings — a Chrysler minivan. The minivan was recovered near 38th and Racine shortly after the officers were wounded, and it had an apparent bullet hole in it.

The shooting happened in the gang territory of the Almighty Saints. Investigators suspect the shooters were members of the rival La Raza gang.

In 2008, then-Police Supt. Jody Weis bought $200,000 worth of carbines, arguing that Chicago Police officers “understand they are outgunned and they are demanding the carbines to protect themselves.”

But Ald. Edward Burke (14th) noted Thursday that “hundreds” of Chicago Police officers have “asked to be trained and certified in the use of long guns” only to face a “long waiting list.”

“We must think outside the box and take immediate action,” Burke, the powerful chairman of the City Council’s Finance Committee, was quoted as saying in a press release.

If necessary, Burke said the City Council would appropriate the money to authorize the hiring of retired Chicago Police officers or retired federal agents who are trained as certified instructors to eliminate the backlog.

“Chicago Police officers are outgunned and often encounter gang members who are armed with assault rifles,” he said.

“The weapons that gang members are using are not unlike the sophisticated weaponry that our armed forces face on battlefields overseas.”

Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st), a former police officer-turned-firefighter, added, “We cannot afford to risk the lives of our law enforcement officers through further delays and inaction.”