Emanuel says shortening school year ‘not the right choice’

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Wednesday that ending the school year early not is “the first choice” or the “right choice.” | Sun-Times file photo

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Wednesday it’s not “the first choice” or the “right choice” to end the school year three weeks early, but “there are consequences” to Gov. Bruce Rauner’s surprise veto of a bill providing $215 million in pension help to the Chicago Public Schools.

“I don’t take that decision lightly. It’s not the first choice, and it’s not the right choice. . . . [But] there is a reality. The governor vetoed a bill that would have provided pension equity and fairness across the system making Forrest [Claypool] and the CPS system try to make some very difficult choices keeping those cuts away from the classroom,” Emanuel said at an unrelated news conference.

“There are real consequences to what the state and the governor have done. The governor vetoed a bill because he was angry that Senate President [John] Cullerton said something. That’s not how you make decisions. . . . There’s a consequence to the failure of Springfield to fix what, for 20 years, everybody has said was broken. It is broken. And it continues to hurt and penalize.”

Chicago Public Schools asked a Cook County judge on Monday to fast-track the district’s civil rights lawsuit against the state of Illinois, warning of “devastating, immediate and irreparable harm” to students if a funding issue isn’t resolved quickly.

Rauner’s office hasn’t responded directly to that request but Beth Purvis has said in an email that “As children statewide continue to be impacted by the state’s broken school funding formula, now is the time for CEO Claypool to engage in a constructive process to pass a balanced budget with changes that would help schools across the state, including those in Chicago.”

More than $100 million in the red and on the hook for a $721 million teacher pension payment in June, CPS said it could cut the school year as short as June 1 and shrink summer school if money doesn’t come through soon from the state. That’s 13 class days knocked off of Emanuel’s signature longer school year, which was scheduled to end June 20.

The district recently filed a civil rights lawsuit against Rauner and the Illinois State Board of Education, alleging that the state’s ways of funding schools and pensions created “separate but unequal” schools systems in which CPS, whose students are predominantly poor and minority, get less money than their wealthier, white counterparts elsewhere in the state.

District officials are asking Judge Franklin Valderrama to issue a ruling before the end of April.

On Wednesday, Emanuel was asked how he could support lopping three weeks off the school year when he fought so hard — and took a 2012 teachers strike that was Chicago’s first in 25 years — to make it happen.

“I fought for it very hard. . . . You were all out in front of my house for about seven days [during the strike]. We fixed something. We gave our kids the equivalent of . . . 2.5 more years in the classroom. . . . It’s the largest increase of any school district in the United States — ever. And our kids proved academically in the last four years what they were always fully capable of,” the mayor said.

“We fixed something. We did it on our own. . . . What Springfield needs to do is muscle up the political courage to fix what is broken. They know it’s broken. . . . Is there a piece of legislation? No. Is there action? No. Have they decided to muster up the political will? Jury’s out.”

The mayor stressed that ending the school year on June 1 is just “one of many things they’re gonna look at.” He’s clearly hoping the mere threat of such an inconvenience to Chicago parents will spur the Illinois General Assembly into action on the senate’s “grand bargain” plan, which includes pension equity for CPS.

“Everybody knows that we have a broken school formula that penalizes poor kids of color vs. rewarding wealthy districts of kids like in Winnetka, Naperville and across the suburbs. It is broken. Everybody recognizes it. Rather than do a study, let’s fix the system,” Emanuel said, in an apparent jab at the commission created by his fellow Democrat, House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago.

Pounding the podium for emphasis, the mayor said, “We fixed the longer day. It’s time for the state to fix the funding formula so you don’t have to cut back on kids time in class.”

In court documents, CPS has estimated saving $91 million from a shortened school year and an additional $5 million from canceling summer school for elementary and middle-school general education students.

Chopping off 13 days will push CPS’ school year below the state’s required number of days, meaning that some state aid will be jeopardized too. ISBE requires 180 class days for full funding but counts some parent conferences toward that number

CPS spokeswoman Emily Bittner said that it costs more to keep a school open than CPS receives from the state. Each school day costs about $11.5 million in salary and expenses and CPS gets more than $6 million in general state aid daily for up to 176 days of student attendance.

She said if school does end on June 1, a conservative count of student attendance days gets CPS to 171.

The district still has to find or cut $129 million, the bulk of a $215 million gap left in December after Rauner vetoed a bill providing pension help to CPS, citing a prior agreement to make the help contingent on state pension reform, which hasn’t happened yet.

Since the veto, school officials have scrambled to cut about $88 million in centrally provided training and school-based “freezes” CPS opted for instead of layoffs. So far, they have not generated any new revenue.

They “froze” $46 million by taking half of what schools had left in discretionary spending accounts for recess monitors and after-school programs and classroom supplies but were pressured into giving $15 million back to low-income schools after the Chicago Sun-Times revealed that they lost twice as much money as wealthier schools.

The furloughs that officials have already imposed coincide with staff training or planning days, so children wouldn’t lose any school days. That measure, aimed at saving $35 million, upset the Chicago Teachers Union, which accused CPS of targeting its mostly female membership with a pay cut.

CTU Vice President Jesse Sharkey has called the potential loss of three weeks of school “pretty devastating” for students and for his members, who now face a pay cut of between 9 percent and 10 percent.

Sharkey has renewed calls for the city to go after more revenue from a commuter tax or a tax on Chicago’s wealthiest residents.

“We have the combination of a governor who doesn’t care about public education and local leadership who have been unwilling to really fight for the kids on solutions that would tax the people who could afford it,” he said.