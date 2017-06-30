Emanuel seeks extension in federal police-oversight lawsuit

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters. | File photo by Scott Olson, Getty Images

City attorneys moved Friday to extend the time allotted to them to respond to a federal lawsuit that seeks a federal court consent decree to ensure reform within the Chicago Police Department.

Citing the density of the initial 132-page complaint filed June 15, city attorneys said they would need until Aug. 21 to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit — and until Oct. 4 to file responses to the complaint, court records show.

Black Lives Matter Chicago and other community groups filed the class-action lawsuit seeking federal oversight over the CPD.

They accused Mayor Rahm Emanuel of reneging on his January commitment to negotiate a consent decree and, instead, of attempting to cut a “backroom deal” with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who opposes court oversight over local police departments.

Fifteen Chicago Police officers were also named as defendants.

“The Complaint contains expansive and wide-ranging allegations that will require the City and the officer defendants to engage in extensive factual investigation in order to prepare an answer,” city lawyers said in their filings. “This motion is not made for purposes of delay, [and] will allow a full and fair determination of the issues in this case, and will not cause any party prejudice.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 6.