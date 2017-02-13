Emanuel waters down home-sharing rules to survive court challenge

Under fire for crossing the line into the privacy of peoples’ homes, Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants to water down his plan to regulate the burgeoning home-sharing industry to bolster the city’s chances of surviving a court challenge.

On Wednesday, the City Council’s License Committee will consider the mayor’s plan to strip the ordinance, due to take effect on Feb. 28, of one of its most onerous requirements: that Chicago homeowners who supplement their income by renting out extra bedrooms or their entire homes turn over their guests lists to City Hall on demand.

The amended ordinance would still require shared housing hosts to keep guest registration records on file for three years. But no longer would those records have to be made “available for inspection” by City Hall.

The only exceptions would be cases in which there is a “proper search warrant, administrative subpoena, judicial subpoena or other lawful procedure to compel the production of records that affords the licensee an opportunity for pre-compliance review by a neutral decision maker.”

Last year, a nonprofit known as Keep Chicago Livable, formed by current and former Airbnb hosts, filed a 73-page lawsuit that accused the city of trampling constitutional guarantees, including the rights to “communicate freely and anonymously on the internet,” use your own property, be guaranteed due process and protected against illegal search and seizure.

“What this case is about is the sanctity of the home. The government’s ability to regulate stops at your front door. Chicagoans should not have to ask the government for permission to have sleepovers” in their own homes,” Shorge Kenneth Sato, an attorney representing Keep Chicago Livable, said then.

“The law requires Airbnb to share with the government all information about its users in Chicago without a warrant, consent, or proof of any crime. Information about who they have as guests, where they live, how much they paid, how long they stayed. That’s illegal. Their privacy is violated. All that information is private,” he said. “Government has no business knowing that.”

He added, “This is a law that effectively bans an activity that brings in hundreds of milllions of dollars to middle class families and local businesses and tens of millions in tax revenue, increases property values and reduces the vulnerability of Chicagoans to economic fluctuations. We want it overturned.”

​Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey said the city “awaits the court’s decision on sections of the ordi​nance voluntarily stayed,” while ensuring that home-sharing companies comply with “sections not subject to the stay.”

“The amendments to the home sharing ordinance regarding guest records will specify the general procedures for requesting those records from a host,” McCaffrey wrote in an email to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The City Council’s 43-7 vote to regulate the burgeoning home-sharing industry followed months of contentious debate on how to balance the interests of Airbnb hosts, who are thrilled with the extra income, with the concerns of neighbors fed up with the fraternity party rowdyism that home-sharing can bring to a quiet residential neighborhood.

To appease aldermen whose wards have been overrun by home-sharing, the mayor allowed residents of individual voting precincts to “go dry” and ban Airbnb and its competitors from residential neighborhoods, using a petition process similar to the one used to block bars and liquor stores.

Prior to the final vote, Emanuel also backed off his threat to hold Airbnb responsible for policing its home-sharing hosts to avoid the threat of a federal lawsuit.

Instead, the ordinance imposed $60 per unit fee to generate more than $200,000 a year for enforcement of the regulations. That’s in addition to a 4 percent surcharge on Airbnb and other home-sharing bookings, and a $10,000 annual license for each of the web-based companies.

The ordinance also mandates biweekly registration reports to the city, a 24-hour hotline and a requirement that Airbnb develop a plan to address “quality-of-life concerns” that includes “removal of problem units” from the company’s home-sharing platform.

On the day after the City Council vote, an Airbnb host warned that Emanuel had inadvertently set the stage for a “burglar’s paradise” by creating an online registry of home-sharing listings as part of his plan to tax and regulate Airbnb.

Airbnb host Tracy Thirion warned that the online registry of home-sharing listings that includes the license number has the potential to turn Airbnb into a convenient online listing of potential targets for burglars, complete with a calendar of when the home will be vacant and lavish pictures showing the merchandise available inside.

Would-be thieves could compare the addresses on the city’s registry to listings on Airbnb and other sites and easily deduce which rentals are which, Thirion said. She called it a “burglar’s paradise” even though that was clearly not the mayor’s intention.