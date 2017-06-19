Endorsements expected for J.B. Pritzker and Chris Kennedy

J.B. Pritzker speaks with the media after announcing his run for Illinois governor Thursday. File Photo. | Max Herman /Chicago Sun-Times via AP; Chris Kennedy listens to announcements after addressing Pastors United For Change at Bethlehem Star MB Church in March. File Photo| Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Two high-profile Democratic gubernatorial candidates are expected to announce key endorsements Monday.

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez is expected throw his support behind billionaire venture capitalist J.B. Pritzker at 11 a.m. at Lincoln United Methodist Church on the South Side. Pritzker announced April 6 he’s running for governor.

The early endorsement of Pritzker by the Illinois AFL-CIO has bolstered his status as a front runner.



Pritzker’s family founded Hyatt hotels, a prime source of his wealth. He ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1998, coming in third place in a three-way primary won by Jan Schakowsky.

And at noon, U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush is expected to endorse Chris Kennedy’s campaign at Captain’s Hard Time Dining, 436 E. 79th St.

Kennedy, founder of Top Box Foods, a hunger-relief non-profit and the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, entered the race Feb. 8.