Ethics Board fines Obama campaign manager $90K for Uber lobbying

The man who managed former President Barack Obama’s campaign has been slapped with a $90,000 fine for using Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s private email account to lobby the mayor on behalf of ride-sharing giant Uber without registering as a lobbyist.

Newly-appointed Chicago Board of Ethics Chairman Attorney William Conlon said the fine assessed against David Plouffe is the largest ever by the Chicago Board of Ethics.

It represents $1,000 for every one of the 90 days that Plouffe failed to registered as a lobbyist after his November 2015 email to Emanuel on the mayor’s personal account.

“Registration of lobbyists is important. It’s a disciplined process that requires someone to identify themselves as a lobbyist, name the clients they’re working for and those organizations they anticipate lobbying. It gives these people access to the decision makers who can affect legislative or administrative processes that other people don’t have,” Conlon said Thursday.

“The Board of Ethics is committed to enforcing lobbying regulations. Where there are violations, we will take action. It’s open government. It’s sunshine. It’s the ability to understand what contacts people looking for legislative or administrative action have to government officials who may be involved in those activities.”

Plouffe no longer works for Uber, whose investors include the mayor’s brother, Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel.

But Plouffe did — as vice president of policy and strategy for Uber — at the time when he used one of the mayor’s personal email accounts to lobby Emanuel on behalf of the ride-sharing giant.

At the time, the mayor had authorized Uber and Lyft to make pick-ups at O’Hare and Midway Airports and at McCormick Place that was once the exclusive purview of the struggling taxicab industry.

Plouffe was concerned about a fee tacked on by McPier and about the city requirement that Uber vehicles that make airport pick-ups include signs designating those vehicles as such.

“Sure this comes as much of a surprise to you as us, since there was an agreement in place,” Plouffe wrote to Emanuel, the former White House chief of staff who worked together with Plouffe during their days together in the Obama White House.

Emanuel replied, “Impossible for me to address from China.” He referred Plouffe to a pair of top aides.

When Emanuel released his private emails to settle a lawsuit filed by the Better Government Association, a revamped Board of Ethics once known as a paper tiger went to work.

It cross-checked the names of those using the mayor’s private accounts to lobby for administrative or legislative action to see if they were registered as lobbyists. Plouffe was not. He’s apparently not the only one.

“It is the only fine we have publicly announced,” Conlon said, hinting strongly there will be other fines.

Uber had no immediate comment on the unprecedented fine.

It’s not the first time that the Board of Ethics has taken a strong stand under Conlon’s leadership.

Last fall, the board’s strong stand against a longstanding perk prompted the Cubs to yank an offer they have made to aldermen for more than a decade — to purchase playoff and World Series tickets at face value that cost thousands of dollars to buy on the secondary market.