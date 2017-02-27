Ex-Dorothy Brown employee lied to grand jury, feared retaliation

An ex-worker of Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown lied to a federal grand jury that was investigating job selling in the office because he feared retaliation, the man’s defense attorney said at his sentencing hearing Monday.

Defense attorney Robert Gevirtz said Sivasubramani Rajaram lied to the grand jury “out of fear of some sort of retaliation.”

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman is expected to rule on Rajaram’s sentencing at noon. She asked prosecutors if the grand jury investigation “fell apart” because Rajaram lied.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather McShain replied that “the grand jury has never heard the truth” from Rajaram.

An ex-worker of Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown lied to a federal grand jury that was investigating job selling in the office because he feared retaliation, the man’s defense attorney said at his sentencing hearing Monday.

Defense attorney Robert Gevirtz said Sivasubramani Rajaram lied to the grand jury “out of fear of some sort of retaliation.”

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman is expected to rule on Rajaram’s sentencing at noon. She asked prosecutors if the grand jury investigation “fell apart” because Rajaram lied.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather McShain replied that “the grand jury has never heard the truth” from Rajaram.

When Rajaram spoke to the judge Monday, he said, “I’m seriously scared of other people,” without referring to anyone specifically.

Rajaram said the stress from the investigation has caused him to be hospitalized, once last July, once in January, for mental health issues.

The prosecution of Rajaram opened a small window into the feds’ investigation of Brown and her office. After returning to Chicago from India in August 2014, the former clerk’s office employee loaned $15,000 to a company tied to Brown and her husband before being rehired by Brown on Sept. 8, 2014.

McShain said Rajaram told two lies Oct. 1, 2015, to a federal grand jury that had been looking into job and promotion purchasing inside the clerk’s office. Rajaram claimed he hadn’t spoken to Brown since his rehiring, and he said he had spoken to a high-ranking clerk’s office employee “maybe like three or four times” during that period, but not by phone.

Neither statement was true.

The prosecutor has publicly filed 10 pages from Rajaram’s grand jury transcript containing his lies. The full transcript appears to exceed 81 pages, records show.

Meanwhile, the feds also seized Brown’s phone in October 2015 and found five calls and 26 text messages exchanged with Rajaram’s cell between August 2014 and January 2015. On Sept. 4, 2015, Rajaram sent Brown a text that read, “Wish you happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.”

McShain came right out this month and accused Rajaram of bribing his way into a job at Brown’s office. She also said another employee loaned $10,000 in July 2014 to the company tied to Brown and her husband, Goat Masters Corporation. McShain even alleged that Brown asked for that loan.

But so far, neither Brown nor her husband, Benton Cook III, have been charged with any crime. Brown handily won re-election last year despite the publicity surrounding the feds’ investigation, even after Cook County’s Democratic Party leaders withdrew their endorsement of Brown and threw their support behind another candidate.

Meanwhile, Rajaram is facing the music for obstructing the feds’ investigation. McShain argued that Rajaram deprived the grand jury of information that would have come from follow-up questions had Rajaram testified truthfully. He also lied to federal agents ahead of his grand jury testimony, the prosecutor alleged.

Rajaram has appeared to weep in court even during routine status hearings, and records indicate he now regrets his guilty plea last year. His attorney at one point asked the judge to keep the public out of Rajaram’s sentencing hearing.

The judge quickly shot him down.

The feds say Rajaram’s wife also applied for a job in Brown’s office in August 2014. When Rajaram returned to Brown’s office, his yearly salary was $30,678. He got a promotion in June 2015, which brought his pay to $41,151.

When Rajaram spoke to the judge Monday, he said, “I’m seriously scared of other people,” without referring to anyone specifically.

Rajaram said the stress from the investigation has caused him to be hospitalized, once last July, once in January, for mental health issues.

The prosecution of Rajaram opened a small window into the feds’ investigation of Brown and her office. After returning to Chicago from India in August 2014, the former clerk’s office employee loaned $15,000 to a company tied to Brown and her husband before being rehired by Brown on Sept. 8, 2014.

McShain said Rajaram told two lies Oct. 1, 2015, to a federal grand jury that had been looking into job and promotion purchasing inside the clerk’s office. Rajaram claimed he hadn’t spoken to Brown since his rehiring, and he said he had spoken to a high-ranking clerk’s office employee “maybe like three or four times” during that period, but not by phone.

Neither statement was true.

The prosecutor has publicly filed 10 pages from Rajaram’s grand jury transcript containing his lies. The full transcript appears to exceed 81 pages, records show.

Meanwhile, the feds also seized Brown’s phone in October 2015 and found five calls and 26 text messages exchanged with Rajaram’s cell between August 2014 and January 2015. On Sept. 4, 2015, Rajaram sent Brown a text that read, “Wish you happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.”

McShain came right out this month and accused Rajaram of bribing his way into a job at Brown’s office. She also said another employee loaned $10,000 in July 2014 to the company tied to Brown and her husband, Goat Masters Corporation. McShain even alleged that Brown asked for that loan.

But so far, neither Brown nor her husband, Benton Cook III, have been charged with any crime. Brown handily won re-election last year despite the publicity surrounding the feds’ investigation, even after Cook County’s Democratic Party leaders withdrew their endorsement of Brown and threw their support behind another candidate.

Meanwhile, Rajaram is facing the music for obstructing the feds’ investigation. McShain argued that Rajaram deprived the grand jury of information that would have come from follow-up questions had Rajaram testified truthfully. He also lied to federal agents ahead of his grand jury testimony, the prosecutor alleged.

Rajaram has appeared to weep in court even during routine status hearings, and records indicate he now regrets his guilty plea last year. His attorney at one point asked the judge to keep the public out of Rajaram’s sentencing hearing.

The judge quickly shot him down.

The feds say Rajaram’s wife also applied for a job in Brown’s office in August 2014. When Rajaram returned to Brown’s office, his yearly salary was $30,678. He got a promotion in June 2015, which brought his pay to $41,151.