Exclusive: Drone on County Jail grounds could be ‘trending problem’

Drone zone?

Or drone groan?

Sneed has learned a drone was found on the property of Cook County Jail, sparking safety concerns for the second time in three months.

Although the “toy” drone, measuring 11 inches by 11 inches found Monday atop a roof within the main jail campus was not capable of holding a GPS position, it did contain a camera.

“Look, we believe it was probably an accidental toy blown onto the roof which was certainly too small to hold anything, but it did have 10 seconds of footage of it taking off from a park,” said Sam Randall, a sheriff’s department spokesman.

“This could be a trending problem with no nefarious intent, but the concern is still there,” he added.

“The “accidental toy” was described as a Dronium One AP Drone with a 1.3 megapixel HD camera which sells for $99,” Randall said.

“Although the drone was too small to carry contraband, anytime something like this is found, we take every necessary step — including looking at the footage of the film,” Randall added. “An investigation is ongoing and, yes, we will try and find out what park it was flown from.”

Sneed tipped the discovery of the first drone found on jail property in March. “An investigation was launched and law enforcement was informed,” Randall said. “It still is a concern and we will continue to investigate.”

OPINION

It prompted Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to order a probe of jail security concerns having drones near the jail, let alone inside the jail property when the CX-20 Quadcopter Drone, which cost between $200 and $250 and contained a GPS locater — but minus a camera — was found on the lawn outside a division of the jail at 3015 S. California in early March.

“A drone could be a vehicle to transport contraband like drugs, guns, weapons or drone parts into the jail itself,” Randall said.

A drone with a camera could enable pictures to be taken inside the jail, or visualize inmates or and activity inside the jail.

“One of our concerns is whether it will be necessary to make the area around the jail a no-drone zone and a no-fly zone, but we don’t know yet how that would or could be enforced,” Randall said.

Stay tuned.

Get out!

. . . and get out the Slovenian dictionary!

Did the Pope joke?

Did Pope Francis actually use the work “Potica” or “Potizza” or “Pizza” when asking first lady Melania Trump what she gives her husband to eat?

The press pool following President Donald Trump’s meeting with the pontiff described the “Potica” food item as a sugary dessert.

Whatever, the Pope looked mighty thin next to the 236-pound president of the United States — who loves fattening fast food.

Just sayin’ . . . sounds like it is time for Sneed to order up a grilled cheese sandwich, but hold the fries.

Puck luck . . .

Awww: Consider the smiles and tears when Cindy Darling, mother of former Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling, reflected aloud on motherhood during Mass at St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine on Mother’s Day — with her proud son in the pews.

Awww II . . .

Bet the puppy kibbles music icon Tony Bennett shares the stage for a few moments with his beloved Maltese pup and traveling companion “Happy” when he headlines his 30th year at Ravinia Aug. 4!

The little pup is often waiting in the wings while Bennett performs.

Sneedlings . . .

I spy: New Cubbie pitcher Eddie Butler spotted dining with his girlfriend at Harry Caray’s in River North on Friday night. . . . Ditto for WWE legend Jim “Good Ol’ JR” Ross and White Sox pitcher Derek Holland. . . . Chicago Fire star Bastian Schweinsteiger at Eden with his wife, renowned tennis player and French Open champion Ana Ivanovic, last week. . . . Today’s birthdays: Aly Raisman, 23; Brian Urlacher, 39; and Octavia Spencer, 47.