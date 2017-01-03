Former Obama Commerce lawyer to head Civic Committee

Chicago business organization The Civic Committee on Wednesday announced Kelly Welsh will replace Ty Fahner as the group’s president.

Welsh was appointed general counsel of the U.S. Department of Commerce by President Barack Obama in 2014. The Chicago attorney served as corporation counsel for the city of Chicago under Mayor Richard M. Daley and as a chairman of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority. He’s a former partner at Mayer Brown.

Fahner, a former Illinois attorney general, served as president of the organization for five years and will step down April 1.

The most recent tax disclosures show Fahner was paid a base salary of $408,000; other benefits brought the total to about $450,000. That money came from related organizations, not specifically from the Civic Committee.

Welsh said he’d be paid the same amount. The Civic Committee of The Commercial Club of Chicago is a private, nonprofit group of senior executives of the area’s largest employers. It works with public officials and other civic organizations on key issues affecting the city and state.

Under Fahner’s leadership, the committee worked to address the state’s pension debt, focused on supporting charter schools and working to improve schools across the state. It also led initiatives such as the Police Accountability Task Force.

Welsh said he’d continue work on those specific issues, largely focusing on the city and state’s financial straits, transportation infrastructure and charter schools and school reform.

“These issues are at the top of the specific agenda and have been, and I’m more than eager to continue to focus on those three issues and hopefully advance things over the next couple of years,” Welsh said.

Welsh, a new member to the Civic Committee, said Chicago’s gun violence is also a large focus for the group.

“It’s an issue that’s important for particularly the city but the entire state to get the level of violence down – the level of gun violence — down in the city of Chicago. And to re-establish a better connection between the community and the police,” Welsh said.