Four days after shooting, 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers dies

Kanari Gentry-Bowers, 12, died Wednesday afternoon, four days after she was shot in West Englewood neighborhood. | Family photo

Kanari Gentry-Bowers, the 12-year-old struck by a stray bullet as she played at her school playground on Saturday night, died Wednesday after four days on life support at Stroger Hospital.

Community activist Dawn Valenti confirmed that the girl had died. Kanari’s aunt, Rochetta Tyler, posted a mournful, all-caps message on her Facebook page Wednesday: “OMG KANARI IS GONE OMG NOOOOOOO”

Family members did not want to speak, and the hospital was expected to release a statement.