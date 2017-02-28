Gaming bill clears Senate hurdle, pension bill fizzles once again

A bill to create six new casinos — including one in Chicago — cleared a major hurdle in the Illinois Senate on Tuesday as senators took up “grand bargain” legislation — while a pension reform measure once again failed to garner enough votes.

A motion to reconsider on the pension reform bill wiped the roll call — meaning senators will be able to vote on the measure once again. The controversial measure is facing an uphill battle however, garnering eight more votes than the last time it was called.

Bills passed on Tuesday include a bill to give Chicago Public Schools $215 million to help pay its teacher pensions, gaming expansion, local government consolidation and a bill to provide funding for public universities and social service agencies.

They are all part of Senate leaders’ ‘grand bargain’ package aimed at solving the state budget impasse.

The Illinois Senate voted 31-26 on the gaming bill, which would authorize six new casinos in Chicago, Lake County, Rockford, south suburban Chicago, Danville and unincorporated Williamson County. It would also allow for expanded capacity at existing casinos. That would mean casinos could increase from 1,200 machines to 1,600.

It also includes language that would add slot machines at racetracks in Arlington Heights, Collinsville, Cicero and Quad-Cities.

Licensing fees from the gaming bill would go to the state’s general revenue fund, while all other revenue would be added to the Education Assistance Fund. Chicago’s casino revenue would go directly toward police and fire pensions.

On the Senate floor, Sen. Terry Link, D-Vernon Hills, stressed that the gaming measure will help pay for pensions once and for all: “I have heard it from that side and this side from people complaining, ‘Why do we have to give more general revenue funds to the City of Chicago to pay for their police and fire pension?’ Well guess what? Pass this bill and you won’t have to worry about that in the future.”

Soon after, senators failed to pass the pension reform bill, once again, with a 26-27 vote. A motion to reconsider allows the bill to be called for a vote once again. On Feb. 8, the pension reform bill garnered just 18 votes — showing there’s a clear effort to garner the votes needed to pass the bill.

The bill would create savings by allowing public sector employees to choose whether their benefits are related to raises they may get or to annual cost of living adjustments to their pensions during retirement. It covers university employees, public school teachers, General Assembly members and Chicago teachers. Retirees and judges are not covered. And other state employees are currently not part of the plan because of ongoing legal action with their contract.

It also eliminates the retirement system for future lawmakers.

Despite the bill’s failure, the Illinois Senate passed a bill to give CPS $215 million for its teacher pensions. That bill is moot without the pension reform bill, however. Gov. Bruce Rauner has said he’ll only approve the CPS bill with pension reform.

And all of the bills are moot without one another. All of the “grand bargain” bills must be passed collectively in order for them to be sent over to the Illinois House, where their fate is not quite certain.

The “grand bargain” package is the only comprehensive budget package in town. It culminated after talks between Rauner and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan fizzled in December.