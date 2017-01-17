Garry McCarthy among three issued subpoenas in Jackson divorce

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy is among three men being issued subpoenas in the divorce case between Jesse Jackson Jr. and Sandi Jackson, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Three subpoenas were filed by Jesse Jackson Jr.’s attorneys on Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court. Besides McCarthy, others subpoenaed include Rick Simon, of the United Service Companies and a former Chicago police sergeant, and another former Chicago police officer. The subpoenas are seeking for the three to be deposed and to produce documents regarding the case.

Telephone calls to McCarthy and a Simon spokesman weren’t immediately returned.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.