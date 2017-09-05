GOP Dold won’t seek rematch with Democrat Schneider in 10th

Former Rep. Bob Dold, R-Ill. (pictured on Sept. 16, 2016), announced on Tuesday he will not seek another comeback battle with Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., ending a roller coaster era when each man won two 10th Congressional District terms. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON — Former Rep. Bob Dold, R-Ill., announced on Tuesday that he will not seek another comeback battle with Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., ending a roller coaster era when each man won two 10th Congressional District terms.

“Serving as a strong, independent voice for the 10th District has been one of the greatest honors of Bob’s life,” Dold spokesman Danielle Hagen said in a statement.

“Commitment to public service will remain a top personal priority for him, but after deep consideration with his family, Bob has decided not to run for Congress in 2018.”

The bruising and expensive campaigns of Dold and Schneider drew national attention with Dold — as did former Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Ill., who held the seat before him — being part of the vanishing breed of moderate Republicans who supported abortion rights.

Dold won the seat in 2010 and 2014, mid-term years during the Barack Obama presidency, when Republicans made gains. Schneider won in 2012 and 2016, presidential years that boosted Democratic turnout.

Dold’s announcement opened the 2018 door for Jeremy Wynes to jump in on Tuesday. The Highland Park attorney and former Midwest regional director for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, opened the Chicago office for the Republican Jewish Coalition in 2014.

Wynes told the Chicago Sun-Times in an interview on Tuesday that if he were in the House now, he would have voted last week against the GOP health care bill. Only 20 House Republicans were against the measure to eliminate key elements of Obamacare.

Wynes also said he backed abortion rights and did not vote for President Donald Trump last November, but he did not back Democrat Hillary Clinton either.

In his announcement video, he emphasized that he would be an “independent” and did not use the Republican label.

“There are significant areas where I can show independence,” Wynes said, with independence a theme successfully used in past contests by Kirk and Dold.

Clinton overwhelmingly beat Trump in the 10th last November and the GOP handicappers are betting Schneider can’t win in a non-presidential year.

Keeping Schneider, a Deerfield resident, in the seat is a priority of the House Democratic political shop, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Wynes team is being advised by well-connected Republican operatives: Mike Schrimpf, a political consultant for Gov. Bruce Rauner and the state GOP party; Chip Englander, who was Rauner’s campaign manager; and James Slepian, who ran Dold’s campaign and knows the district inside and out.

Schneider’s top consultant is Democratic strategist Eric Adelstein.

Schneider said said in a statement, that with more than a year until the election, “My focus is serving the people of the Tenth District and representing their priorities in Washington, including growing the economy to create quality, well-paying jobs that raise working Americans’ standards of living, protecting the progress of the Affordable Care Act from irresponsible repeal, and ensuring a healthy, sustainable environment for future generations.

“There will be plenty of time for campaigns next year, and I look forward to a rigorous debate on the issues at that time.”