Gov. Rauner plans to veto abortion-protection, ‘trigger’ bill

Despite being a pro-choice Republican, Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to veto a House bill that aims to allow women with Medicaid and state employee health insurance to use their coverage for abortions.

The bill also includes language to remove a so-called “trigger provision” that would make abortions illegal should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

Momentum on the legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago, and 24 other House Democrats, had been building.

Feigenholtz on Friday said she planned to call it for a vote when legislators return from a two-week break on April 25. There’s also an event called the “Illinois Women March on Springrield” planned in the capitol that day.

The bill puts Rauner in a sticky spot. Both Rauner and his Diana have contributed thousands of dollars to Planned Parenthood. And the Rauner Family Foundation has contributed $510,000 — prior to his campaign — to the American Civil Liberties Union’s Roger Baldwin Foundation, which aims to protect abortion-rights laws.

But the governor’s office on Friday said Rauner doesn’t support the Feigenholtz-sponsored measure and would veto it if it reached his desk.

“Governor Rauner is committed to protecting women’s reproductive rights under current Illinois law. However, recognizing the sharp divisions of opinion of taxpayer funding of abortion, he does not support HB40,” Rauner spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis said in a statement.

Demertzis said Rauner plans to veto the measure if it passes.

In February, Cardinal Blase Cupich spoke out against the measure, while also urging other Democrats to vote against it. In a letter, Cupich urged Catholics to contact elected officials and let them know that “taxpayers should not be forced to fund the taking of human life.”

Catholic groups too, warned, that pro-life advocates would not support the governor should he pass the bill.

The bill would allow the state’s Medicaid recipients to have abortions covered — with the state already paying for abortions for cases of rape, incest and to save the life of the mother.

It would also repeal the so-called trigger law which states that if Roe v. Wade were ever overturned, abortions in Illinois would be illegal.

Feigenholtz on Friday said she had no Republican support on the bill, but noted that Rauner helped to fund the Reproductive Rights Project at the ACLU. She also noted two former Illinois Republican governors supported efforts to help women pay for abortions.

“Two other Republican governors agree that not paying for abortions for poor women who are on insurance, state insurance, whether it be employees of the state or poor women, is unconscionable: George Ryan and Jim Edgar. Both believed it was very discriminatory to not pay for abortions for poor women,” Feigenholtz said.

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s spokesman Steve Brown on Friday said the speaker planned to vote “yes” on the measure.

Feigenholtz did not immediately comment on the governor’s statement.