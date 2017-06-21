Hearing Wednesday in federal lawsuit seeking court oversight of CPD

The Chicago Police Department is the target of a new lawsuit filed by Black Lives Matter. | Getty Images

A class-action lawsuit seeking federal oversight of the Chicago Police Department is set to get its first hearing in federal court Wednesday.

Black Lives Matter Chicago and other community groups filed the 132-page complaint last week. It reset talk of police reform in Chicago because it could force Mayor Rahm Emanuel to accede to federal monitoring of police reforms.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs and the city are set to appear Wednesday morning in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee.

Six individuals and seven community groups are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was brought on behalf of people who “have been, or in the future will be, subjected to use of force by the CPD.” It targets 15 police officers, as well as the city.

“CPD officers abide by an ingrained code of silence and ‘warrior mentality’ wholly disconnected from the policies that exist on the books,” the plaintiffs’ lawyers wrote in the complaint. “The ‘thin blue line’ reigns supreme. The city of Chicago has proven time and time again that it is incapable of ending its own regime of terror, brutality and discriminatory policing.”

Emanuel has said little since the case was filed, but various officials have said the city wants to take a different path toward similar reforms. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, who is among those advocating for court oversight, met with Emanuel behind closed doors last week.

She later said the mayor is “scared” of that scenario, but the door is not closed.

Meanwhile, Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham has promised to “oppose the imposition of policies backed by this movement in every instance.”

The lawsuit was filed five months after the Justice Department announced it had found widespread constitutional violations by the Chicago Police Department. It details the police department’s troubled history, reaching all the way back to the “shoot to kill” orders during the 1968 Democratic National Convention and CPD’s 1969 execution of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton.

It also accuses individual officers of excessive force against the individual plaintiffs.