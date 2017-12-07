Public meeting at DePaul on North Lake Shore Drive improvement plans

This rendering shows a proposed upgrade to Lake Shore Drive near Addison Street; it includes adding an Addison bridge over the Drive. | Illinois Department of Transportation

Hearings for phase one of the North Lake Shore Drive improvement plan are being conducted Wednesday starting at 2:30 p.m. at DePaul University’s Lincoln Park Student Center.

The area of Lake Shore Drive being studied for the upgrade spans from Grand Avenue to Hollywood Avenue, an area that covers 11 neighborhoods and six wards.

The third meeting is part of phase one of the North Lake Shore Drive study area, which is part of a larger plan to upgrade infrastructure and “improve safety throughout all of Lake Shore Drive,” according to meeting notes from the Illinois and Chicago transportation departments.

Phase one of the project focuses on the environmental impact and preliminary engineering of the improvement plan. Phase two of the plan would include design preparation and drafting blueprints. Construction would begin in phase three, but only the first phase is funded at this time.

The goal of the update to North Lake Shore Drive is improving safety and mobility and fixing infrastructure problems that lead to an average of three crashes per day, according to the transportation departments.