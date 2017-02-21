Opposition stalls Emanuel’s plan for property tax rebate money

Deputy Mayor Andrea Zopp, chief lobbyist Maria Guerra Lapacek, Ald. Rick Munoz (22nd) and Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) try to work out a compromise during a Budget Committee meeting Tuesday. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to spend $17 million left unclaimed after a property tax rebate ran into a buzzsaw of aldermanic opposition Tuesday, forcing the Budget Committee to postpone a final vote to avert an almost certain defeat.

Rookie Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) has been demanding that every penny of the money be spent on violence reduction to stop a 60 percent surge in homicides and shootings that, just last week, claimed the lives of three innocent children caught in the crossfire between rival gangs.

On Tuesday, the alderman’s efforts to present a rival plan to the mayor’s picked up steam. The City Council’s 11-member Hispanic Caucus joined Lopez in demanding wholesale changes to Emanuel’s plan to use the money to plant trees, improve parks, renovate vacant homes, create a West Side small business incubator and a South Side call center.

Even Budget Committee Chairman Carrie Austin (34th), the mayor’s most powerful African-American supporter, demanded that the $500,000 tree-planting initiative be eliminated.

After demonstrators disrupted the meeting and were escorted out, Deputy Mayor Andrea Zopp could be seen huddling behind the City Council chambers with Lopez and Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) in a last-ditch effort to hammer out a compromise.

It didn’t work — not even after Lopez withdrew his demand that $2 million of the unclaimed property tax rebate money be used to provide matching grants to homeowners who install security cameras and connect them to the city’s vast network of surveillance cameras.

As a result, Austin called off the vote and adjourned the meeting until 8:45 a.m. Wednesday before the regular City Council meeting. By that time, Lopez and Zopp hope to come to terms. If not, the delayed Budget Committee vote and a final vote in the full Council will presumably be called off.

Crafting a compromise could be a tall order unless Emanuel and Zopp are willing to dramatically alter their list. The mayor wants to spend the money on planting trees, improving parks, renovating vacant homes, creating a West Side small business incubator and a South Side call center may sound like it has little to do with stopping the bloodshed on Chicago streets.

Last week, Zopp was inflexible. She said every item on the mayor’s list has “a tie to” public safety.

“The rehabbing homes project is to reclaim boarded up and foreclosed properties in those neighborhoods to create opportunities for developers and construction contractors, including local small contractors, to create jobs for young people in particular. That is directly tied to the core of the mayor’s strategy on public safety, which includes neighborhood development,” Zopp said.

“The cybersecurity program is part of creating an expanded program for jobs that people will actually be able to get at City Colleges. Getting work and economic opportunity is a critical part of how we’re going to work to improve public safety.”

Zopp said then she anticipated no changes in the mayor’s plan before the Budget Committee vote. Not even in Emanuel’s plan to spend $500,000 to plant 1,000 trees, 20 in each of the 50 wards.

“The tree component is not as directly tied [to public safety]. But, cleaning up and building up peoples’ relationships with their neighborhoods and beautifying neighborhoods and strengthening them is gonna be an important part,” she said.

“The tree part is one small piece of the ultimate pie. The bulk of the money is directly tied to education, economic development and directly to the police.”

Lopez has called the mayor’s list evidence of Emanuel’s misplaced priorities.

“I told him that I cannot take his program to the neighborhood without people thinking that I’m joking,” Lopez said.

“To try and convince my residents that things like fighting cyber-terrorism are important when they’re dodging real bullets? Fixing sidewalks or rehabbing 20 homes instead of getting right to the heart of what the violence was? It came off like a cruel joke. … Now is not the time to try and invest in parks when my kids can’t even walk from one end of the block to the other.”

Lopez wants to earmark $5 million to expand to 3,000 fifth- and sixth-graders school-based counseling and case management programs with a proven track record for reducing school-based disciplinary incidents and repeat arrests.

And he wants to spend $5 million apiece to provide year-round summer jobs for disadvantaged youth and mentoring to an additional 2,175 at-risk men and women. The mayor has promised to spend $36 million over the next three years to expand mentoring programs. And he asked the Trump administration for even more money.

Zopp has acknowledged that funding street intervention and creating year-round jobs for disadvantaged youth are important priorities. Top mayoral aides plan to work with Lopez and with “other outside funders” to help bankroll those organizations, she said.

“This fund is a limited amount of money. There’s no dispute that the programs he’s supporting have a role in the public safety effort. They’re just not a part of the proposal we’re making,” she said.

“The programs the mayor has put forth we feel very strongly are directly tied to his public safety strategy. I don’t think it’s a one is better than the other.”