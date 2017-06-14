Illinois lawmakers safe: Rodney Davis at practice during shooting

WASHINGTON – Rep. Rodney Davis, one of three Illinois members who play on the GOP baseball team, was not wounded during the shooting at the Alexandria, Va. field where the team was practicing, his spokesman told the Sun-Times.

The other two players, Rep. John Shimkus and Rep. Darin LaHood were not at the practice, their spokesmen said.

Davis, a catcher, is on the team for his fifth year. The Democratic and Republican House and Senate male lawmakers were to face off in a charity game Thursday at Nationals Park.

The female lawmakers play female reporters – there are not enough women lawmakers to split into party team play their annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game on June 21 to benefit a breast cancer organization, the Young Survival Coalition.

The games are notable for fostering bi-partisanship and providing a respite from the highly polarized politics of Capitol Hill.

House Majority Whip Steve Scales R-La. and others were wounded during the early morning shooting.

President Donald Trump said in a statement, “The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

The practice was in advance of the Thursday game where Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate play in a charity game.”

The Congressional Women’s Softball Game organizing committee said in a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Congressional Baseball team and staff. Not only are the players and staff dedicated to their constituents and our nation, but they are involved with the game to come together from across the political spectrum and raise money for charity.

“We’re grateful for the quick work of the U.S. Capitol Police and first responders. We’re praying for all those involved, especially those currently undergoing surgery and recovering from this morning’s unacceptable actions.”