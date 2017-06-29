Illinois Senate GOP Leader Christine Radogno will resign Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno on Thursday announced she’s resigning.

Radogno — the first female caucus leader in Illinois General Assembly history — will resign as leader and also as a senator on Saturday, the first day of a new fiscal year, and the looming deadline for a budget deal to be reached.

“I have done everything I can do to resolve the state’s budget crisis. I will continue to do so for the coming days. But if the solution will not come on my watch, I hope and pray that the Governor, other legislative leaders, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House can find a path to solve the state’s problems,” Radogno said in a statement.

Radogno and Illinois Senate President John Cullerton last December came together to craft the “grand bargain” package to try to end the impasse. While the plan fell apart at times, all measures within the package passed the Illinois Senate. It was Radogno, R-Lemont, who came to Cullerton to try to come up with a plan to try to solve the budget crisis. In her statement, Radogno thanked Cullerton for his “friendship and working relationship.”

“Though I leave political office with a sense of sadness and some disappointment, I leave with no regrets. I did my best – that’s all I could do. It has been a privilege to serve. But now I am looking forward to returning to private life and spending time with my family, especially my five grandchildren.”

Radogno began her third term as leader in 2013. She has served in the Illinois Senate since 1997 and represents the 41st District in DuPage, Will and Cook counties.