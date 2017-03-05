In wake of Semaj’s death, DCFS boss says he has job offers

The head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services told an Illinois Senate committee Wednesday that he has received job “inquiries” from Florida and California.

George Sheldon, testifying before the Appropriations Committee, said that he has “not rejected those” offers, which are for positions in Miami and Los Angeles.

“I would be disingenuous if I didn’t say that offers were out there, and I’m willing to consider those, but I say that cautiously,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon’s statement came as the agency he heads is under intense scrutiny regarding the death of Semaj Crosby, a baby girl who was found dead in a Joliet Township house that DCFS had visited the day before her death. The agency reported there were no obvious signs of abuse or neglect involving Semaj and her two brothers; the Will County sheriff’s office said the home was in “deplorable” condition after they found Semaj about 33 hours later.

Sheldon was appointed to his position by Gov. Bruce Rauner in February 2015.

He was blunt in saying he has not ruled anything out.

“I do think they’re options I need to consider,” he added, also noting his DCFS post “is the toughest job I’ve ever had.”

He ran Florida’s Department of Children and Families from 2008 through 2011. From 2011 to 2013, Sheldon was acting assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ agency for Children and Families.

He ran an unsuccessful campaign for Florida’s attorney general in 2014, losing to Republican incumbent Pam Bondi.

Sheldon’s appointment came after a period of extreme turmoil in the Illinois agency. In January 2015, Director Bobbie Gregg announced she would leave the post, and Sheldon became the fifth DCFS director in less than a year and a half.

Gregg’s predecessor, Arthur Bishop, resigned in February 2014 in the wake of a Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ investigation that raised questions about a criminal conviction and paternity case in his past.

Former Gov. Pat Quinn had appointed Bishop just a month earlier in the wake of DCFS admitting that it had miscounted the number of children who’d died of abuse and neglect for several years.