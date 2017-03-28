Inspector general hits Emanuel on affordable housing fees

Joe Ferguson, inspector general of the city of Chicago, speaks during a community forum at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Tuesday evening, Feb. 2, 2016. File Photo. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration “did not appropriately account” for more than $4.5 million in fees collected from developers to build affordable housing, but is refusing to replenish the fund, the city’s inspector general concluded Tuesday.

Inspector General Joe Ferguson audited $89.9 million in fees collected from developers from 2013 to 2015 in exchange for either building bigger projects or to avoid building affordable housing units on site.

He found that the city “did not appropriately budget” more than $4 million of that money and “did not appropriately account” for $541,252 in “appropriation-authorized, but unused” fees.

“This negatively impacted both the quantity and quality of [Affordable Requirements Ordinance] program outcomes and, ultimately, the options available to prospective tenants and homebuyers seeking affordable housing in Chicago,” Ferguson wrote in his cover letter to the City Council.

“Additionally, the Chicago Community Land Trust has never been sufficiently funded to achieve its mission of acquiring land for the creation of affordable housing units.”

Since the city “could not produce records” to prove the money was “indeed used for affordable housing,” Ferguson recommended that the Department of Planning and Development restore all $4.5 million to the fund.

The Emanuel administration refused because the Office of Budget and Management questioned the accounting records maintained by the Department of Planning and Development. That’s proof that even the city “recognized that its past accounting practices made tracking affordable housing monies challenging,” the inspector general wrote.

In 2015, the Affordable Housing Fund was segregated from the corporate fund that serves as the city’s checkbook for day-to-day expenses.

That should “mitigate the risks” going forward, the audit states.

“A lack of strategy and undelivered resources has negatively impacted the options available to those in need,” Ferguson wrote.

The inspector general noted that the two programs that distributed developer fees “lacked an evidence-based strategy to define high and low-opportunity areas for affordable housing development and incentivize such development accordingly.”

“While the Department has committed to engaging in a more strategic and evidence-based approach in determining the location of affordable housing investments, the city’s response to remaining findings is concerning, including its decision to abandon the mission of Chicago’s only affordable housing land trust.”

Two years ago, the City Council approved a new Affordable Housing Ordinance that includes dramatically higher fees and construction mandates that, City Hall predicted, would create 1,200 new units of affordable housing and generate $90 million over five years that could be used to build affordable housing.

The old ordinance offered a choice to developers of projects with 10 or more new or rehabilitated units that involve zoning change, a planned development designation, city land or a city subsidy.

They could either make 10 percent of new residential units affordable or pay a fee of $100,000 for every unit they don’t build.

Emanuel’s new version carved the city up into three different zones and imposed a wide range of fees, depending on the location.

For downtown developers and those who build in higher-income census tracts, the fee was raised to $175,000 and $125,000 respectively for every unit they don’t build.

In neighborhoods dominated by low-to-moderate income residents, the fee dropped to $50,000 per unit.

The mayor’s ordinance also required at least 25 percent of a project’s affordability requirement to be filled with on-site units with two exceptions.

Downtown rental projects and rental or condo projects in higher-income areas had the option to build, buy or renovate the required units within 2 miles as long as it’s in the same zone.

And downtown condo projects could build, buy or rehabilitate the required units anywhere in the city.

The higher fees were phased in over a one-year period.