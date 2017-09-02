IPRA recommends firing cop who fatally shot Darius Pinex

Gloria Pinex holds a photo of her son, Darius Pinex, at her home in Chicago. | M. Spencer Green/AP

The Independent Police Review Authority has recommended that the Chicago Police Department terminate the officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in 2011.

In a report made public Thursday, IPRA said Officer Raoul Mosqueda lied about the circumstances of the fatal shooting of Darius Pinex on Jan. 11, 2011.

IPRA spokeswoman Mia Sissac confirmed the organization recommended that CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson terminate Mosqueda, who could not be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.

Steve Greenberg, an attorney for Pinex’s family, said IPRA’s findings should resonate for years to come.

“This case should go down in history as the case that got the lawyers to do what they should be doing and gets the police to what they should be doing,” Greenberg said.