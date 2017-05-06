Irish leader speaks for last time in Chicago before stepping down

One of the suspected terrorists involved in last week’s London attack was carrying a document linking him to Ireland, although that country’s prime minister, speaking in Chicago Monday, said the man didn’t appear to be someone the government had been monitoring.

“Clearly … there are a small number of people in Ireland who are being monitored and observed in respect of radicalization and matters relevant to that,” said Prime Minister Enda Kenny, speaking to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. “My understanding is that this individual was not a member of that small group.”

But Kenny said he couldn’t discuss the case “until all the facts have actually been ascertained.”

Police found the document while searching the remains of one of the men, who is believed to be of Moroccan origin, according to The Irish Times. The document belonged to a man who lived in Rathmines, just south of Dublin, for a time, the newspaper reported.

Three attackers struck in central London Saturday, killing seven people and injuring 48. Police shot dead all three attackers.

Kenny, Ireland’s leader since 2011, was making his last speech in Chicago as prime minister. Last month, he announced his resignation, paving the way for his replacement, the new leader of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar.

In a wide-ranging speech Monday, Kenny spoke about the need for unity in an increasingly “fragile world.”

While offering sympathy to the people of London for last weekend’s terrorist attack, he cautioned against the kind insularity that led to the rise of Nazism and communism

“Proud citizens of the U.K. or France or here in the U.S. were catcalled in the streets and told, ‘Why don’t you just go home?’ Whether in Paris or in London or in Dublin or in Chicago, that’s exactly where they were or at least where they imagined themselves to be — at home,” Kenny said.

He said countries need to do a better job of integrating all people into society.

“If you leave people in ghettos … and ignore them for 20 years or more, it’s difficult to accept that they will turn out as model citizens,” Kenny said.

Without mentioning him by name, Kenny criticized President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that he is pulling the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.

Quoting writer Ernest Hemingway’s characterization of Paris as a “moveable feast,” Kenny said: “He was right because Paris is moveable. But Paris is not removable — neither for the planet, nor for those of us who call this planet home.”