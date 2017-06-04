Pritzker launches gov bid, dubs Rauner Trump’s ‘local partner’

Billionaire venture capitalist J.B. Pritzker launched his gubernatorial campaign at a South Side gym on Thursday, blasting Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner as ‘a failure’ and follower of President Donald Trump.

“Gov. Bruce Rauner is a failure” and his promised Turnaround is “a runaround,” Pritzker said. ”It’s past time for all his talk. It’s time for action. And that’s what I’ll do as governor.”

Pritzker took to the stage to Florence and the Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over” and spoke for about 15 minutes.

“My name is J.B.Pritzker, and I’m running for governor of Illinois,” said shortly after stepping up to the podium at the Grand Crossing Gym, 7655 S. Ingleside Ave.

Pritzker said the state is under siege by Rauner and Trump. He said Rauner is afraid to stand up to the Republican president, calling Rauner Trump’s “local partner.”

Also attending were Aldermen Pat Dowell (3rd), Walter Burnett (27th) and Michelle Harris (8th).

Pritzker’s entrance into the race was expected. He formed an exploratory committee last month to test the waters and raise money for a run — and immediately kicked in $200,000 from his own pocket.

Sun-Times columnist Michael Sneed broke the news of his announcement earlier today.

With a net worth Forbes estimates at $3.4 billion, Pritzker — like Rauner and Democratic rival Chris Kennedy — is able to self finance his campaign.

He nodded to his wealth on Thursday, saying the state should tax millionaires and billionaires rather than the middle class. Still, he insisted the race was not about his wealth but his “progressive values.”

Besides Kennedy, announced candidates in the race include Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th); state Sen. Daniel Biss; Bob Daiber, a superintendent of schools in Madison County, and business owner Alex Paterakis.