Jackson divorce simmering down, Jesse and Sandi to try mediation

Following appearances in courtrooms in Chicago and in Washington, D.C., former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and Sandi Jackson agreed to mediate their sizzling divorce case and avoid a potentially sensational trial.

In a Washington family courtroom Friday morning, a judge set a June 1 status hearing for the couple to report their progress in undergoing mediation supervised by the Washington court system.

Extraneous court motions, including extramarital affairs that each might have had, are now off the table, leaving the most pressing issues in the case to be custody of the couple’s two children, child support, alimony and the distribution of their personal property, which consists mainly of two residences in Washington and one in Chicago.

Both Jacksons went to prison in staggered terms following their 2013 convictions tied to the looting of the congressman’s campaign fund. Sandi Jackson, the former Chicago 7th Ward alderman, is about halfway through her 200 hours of community services at a food bank called Martha’s Pantry.

After the hearing in Washington, Sandi declined to comment, other than to say her work at the pantry involves baking banana muffins.

Jesse Jackson Jr. has agreed to drop the divorce case he filed in Chicago.