Jackson Jr. won’t discuss other possible crimes, deal with feds

Former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. declined to say Tuesday if he became an informant in a 2015 federal investigation involving possible crimes “by him and others” — while also questioning the timing of the release of a Justice Department letter outlining the matter in light of his divorce cases in both Washington D.C. and Chicago.

In a statement on behalf of the former congressman, Jackson’s Chicago attorney Brendan Hammer did not address whether Jackson Jr. had become an informant in a criminal case being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, New York.

“While extra-judicial tactics may be the chosen approach of some, Mr. Jackson chooses not to take the bait, much as he may want to do so, the statement said. “As such, any inquiry relative to the substance of yesterday’s story, such as it is, should be directed to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.”

Jackson offered to secretly record conversations as part of a federal investigation, according to the Justice Department letter obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times. The newspaper disclosed the letter’s existence on its website Monday evening and in Tuesday’s print editions.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

The letter indicates that as Jackson was wrapping up his federal sentence for looting his campaign fund — he pleaded guilty to fraud in 2013 — he also was negotiating to cooperate the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York in an unrelated investigation.

“Mr. Jackson has informed the government of potential violations of law by him and others,” reads the Aug. 16, 2015, letter from Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel C. Richenthal to Jackson criminal attorney John Colette.

The name of the target or targets of the investigation weren’t included in the letter.

Jackson and his now estranged wife Sandi, in the midst of a messy divorce, both went to prison for their roles in stealing $750,000 in campaign cash. The surfacing of the 2015 Justice Department letter at this time may be connected to the divorce case, Hammer suggested in his statement.

The statement said the “protection, support and stability” of his children are his foremost concern.

“Whether that concern is shared by Ms. Jackson remains an open question after yesterday’s reporting — curiously coming as it does only days before this case enters a new phase with an evidentiary hearing in Washington and a court appearance in Chicago,” Hammer said.

In the statement, Hammer says “facts, sworn testimony, records, documents and other materials” will be introduced in open court in their divorce case.

Neither Sandi Jackson nor an attorney representing her could immediately be reached for comment.

The Jackson divorce cases are both set for their next hearings on April 28 in both Washington, D.C., and Chicago. The onetime political power couple is arguing over whether their divorce should heard in Washington, where Sandi Jackson lives with their two children, or in Chicago, where Jackson now resides.

Colette on Monday acknowledged to the Sun-Times that Jesse Jackson had communicated with federal authorities in 2015. “I remember part of that agreement, but I don’t have the document in front of me right now,” he said.

Reached again Tuesday, Colette said, “I’m not going to really talk about the situation. . . . This is something that is coming up apparently in a hotly contested divorce case. And I have no comment on it.”

Asked if Jackson ever became an informant, Colette said, “I can’t comment on it.”

The letter outlines that Jackson had agreed to secretly record conversations as part of the New York investigation. Jackson “has indicated that he desires to undertake certain actions, including participating in monitored and/or recorded telephone and/or email conversations and meetings, with the intention of providing the government with additional information regarding these potential violations of law,” it reads.

It wasn’t immediately known what the other investigation entailed, what possible crimes Jackson might have told prosecutors about or whether the cooperation deal was formally entered into.